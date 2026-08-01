Awolowo Foundation Opens Nominations for 2026 Leadership Prize, Sectoral Leadership Awards

The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation has opened nominations for the 2026 editions of the prestigious Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership and the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Sectoral Leadership Awards, inviting institutions, professional bodies and members of the public in Nigeria, across Africa and the international community to nominate individuals whose leadership has transformed lives through integrity, vision, courage and commitment to the common good.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Foundation said nominations for the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership will be received from August 1 to October 31, 2026, while entries for the Sectoral Leadership Awards will close on September 30, 2026.

The Foundation said the Sectoral Leadership Awards, which have just been introduced, complement the prestigious Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership.

It explained that both awards were established to preserve and promote the enduring leadership ideals of Chief Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ, one of Africa’s foremost nationalist leaders and internationally respected advocates of progressive governance.

According to the Foundation, the awards seek not only to recognise exceptional achievement but also to promote a culture of ethical, visionary and people-centred leadership at a time when Nigeria, Africa and the wider world continue to confront complex governance and development challenges.

The biennial Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership honours individuals whose public or private leadership reflects the values that defined Awolowo’s remarkable public life. Nominees are expected to have demonstrated exceptional leadership in public service, business, civil society or other fields, with verifiable records of integrity, accountability, discipline, respect for the rule of law and measurable impact on society.

The Foundation said particular consideration would be given to nominees whose work has significantly advanced education, healthcare, economic development, social justice, poverty reduction and other initiatives that improve public welfare. It added that qualified women are especially encouraged to be nominated in recognition of the importance of inclusive leadership in national development.

The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Sectoral Leadership Awards seek to recognise men and women whose exemplary leadership has produced transformative and lasting impact in critical sectors of society.

Nominations, the Foundation said, are invited in four categories: Leadership in Public Service; Leadership in Corporate Governance and Social Responsibility; Leadership in Educational Transformation; and Leadership in People-Centred Advocacy and Support for the Underprivileged.

The Foundation said nominees for the sectoral awards may come from Nigeria, elsewhere in Africa or any part of the world, provided they have demonstrated sustained, values-driven leadership and achieved measurable, transformative impact in their respective fields.

It explained further that leadership will be assessed on the basis of integrity and strength of character, vision and courageous leadership, competence and innovation, demonstrable impact, institution-building and sustainability, commitment to justice, equity and the common good, as well as inspirational influence and sustained service.

The Foundation also encouraged the nomination of outstanding women leaders whose achievements exemplify the ideals of ethical and transformational leadership.

It added that nominations may be submitted by professional bodies and learned societies, universities and research institutions, civil society organisations, traditional institutions, corporate and public institutions, previous recipients of the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership, as well as other individuals and organisations. Self-nominations, it declared, will not be accepted, while every nomination must be accompanied by supporting documentation demonstrating the nominee’s leadership achievements and impact.

The Foundation noted that the Sectoral Leadership Awards will be conferred once every two years, with not more than one recipient in each category. Where no nominee attains the exceptionally high standard required, no award will be presented in that category. Recipients will receive a specially designed plaque or medal and a Certificate of Conferment.

Established following the Foundation’s landmark dialogue on Transformational Leadership and Good Governance in 2011, the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership has become one of Nigeria’s most respected honours, recognising individuals whose lives embody excellence in leadership rather than merely holding public office or attaining professional distinction.

The Prize consists of a medal, plaque and certificate and represents national recognition of exemplary leadership rooted in service, integrity and enduring public impact.

The recipient of the 2026 Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership will be announced in December 2026 and formally honoured on March 6, 2027, the birth anniversary of Chief Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ. In keeping with the tradition of the award, the laureate will deliver the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership Lecture, contributing to national and international discourse on leadership, governance and sustainable development.

The Foundation explained that the Sectoral Awards will be presented at a distinguished public ceremony celebrating exemplary

leadership and promoting national discourse on values-based leadership.

It urged organisations and individuals to identify deserving leaders whose records of service merit recognition under either the Leadership Prize or the Sectoral Leadership Awards.

On the mode of nomination for the awards, the Foundation said completed nomination forms and supporting documents for both awards may only be submitted online or by email through the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership Secretariat, Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation.

According to the statement, further information and nomination guidelines are available at https://obafemiawolowofoundation.com/oapl/ for the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership and https://obafemiawolowofoundation.com/oaslp/ for the Sectoral Leadership Awards.