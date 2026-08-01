Emir of Ilorin Felicitates AbdulRazaq on 70th Birthday, Extols His Virtues

The Emir of Ilorin and Chairman of the Kwara State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has felicitated the Mutawali of Ilorin, Dr. Alimi AbdulRazaq, on the occasion of his 70th birthday.

The Emir described Dr. AbdulRazaq as a distinguished son of the Ilorin Emirate whose life has been marked by selfless service, scholarship, philanthropy and unwavering commitment to the progress of the Emirate and Nigeria at large.

In a congratulatory message issued by his spokesman, Dr. Abdulazeez Arowona, the Emir said: “The Mutawali of Ilorin has become a beacon of wisdom, experience and community leadership, whose contributions to the development and the sustenance of our cultural heritage remain invaluable to Ilorin Emirate.

“His dedication to the ideals of peace, unity and moral uprightness has continued to inspire generations within and outside the Emirate, as the son of the first Lawyer to wear the Silk in the Northern Nigeria, late Alhaji A.G.F. AbdulRazaq, SAN.”

Alhaji Sulu-Gambari extended the hearty felicitations of the entire members of the Ilorin Emirate Council and the people of Ilorin Emirate to the celebrant, praying Almighty Allah to grant Dr. Alimi AbdulRazaq many more years in good health, sound mind and greater service to humanity.

The Emir also prayed that Almighty Allah would continue to bless the celebrant with long life, wisdom and the strength to keep serving Islam and humanity.