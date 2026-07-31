PDP Scolds George for Lashing Leadership

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





The Nyesom Wike-led faction of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rebuked one of its leaders, former Deputy National Chairman of the party, Chief Bode George, over his recent criticisms of the leadership.

It accused George of attempting to undermine the party’s current leadership, insisting that the era when a few influential figures determined the party’s direction had come to an end.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Jungudo Haruna Mohammed, the party described George’s television interview as “the outburst of a man struggling to come to terms with reality,” maintaining that the PDP had moved beyond the era of “self-appointed power brokers”.

The party said George’s remarks reflected frustration over the emergence of a new leadership committed to internal democracy, transparency, and generational renewal.

The PDP faction said George’s appearance on television was characterised by anger, resentmentm and personal attacks rather than constructive contributions to national and party issues.

The statement said a politician of George’s age and experience ought to have demonstrated restraint and statesmanship, alleging that his comments fall short of the standards expected of an elder statesman.

The statement said, “What Nigerians witnessed from his interview was the outburst of a man struggling to come to terms with the reality that the PDP has moved beyond the era when a handful of self-appointed power brokers dictated the destiny of the party for their personal convenience.”

The party also defended its factional National Chairman, Abdulrahman Mohammed, saying he has provided inclusive and transparent leadership, despite inheriting political and legal challenges.