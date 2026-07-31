Former IG, NIPR President Canvass Collective Efforts to End Almajiri System 

Oghenevwede Ohworiole in Abuja

A former Inspector General of the Nigerian Police (IGP), IGP Mohammad Abubakar (rtd), and the President of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Dr. Ike Neliaku, have called on both state, federal governments and well-meaning individuals to help end the almajiri system in the country.

They both spoke at the graduation ceremony of 21 almajiri students from the Almajiri-to-Tech Foundation organized by the New Horizons in Abuja.

Abubakar who chaired the event noted the almajiri menace has become a problem of the entire country and not just that of northern Nigeria alone.

“There’s a system breakdown. So that system breakdown needs to be mended constitutionally or otherwise. Is there anywhere you don’t have almajiri out-of-school children? So, if you look at these two multiple issues, they are critical issues.

“So, we expect the government to look at what these individuals have done. And we have an Armjiri Commission which has a responsibility. They should take up that responsibility and discharge the responsibility.

“The government has come up with a solution. They realised there’s a challenge, for them to have an Almajiri Commission.

“So, let the Almajiri Commission, in conjunction with our state governors, do the needful and take care of this problem,” he said.

On his part, President of the NIPR, Dr. Ike Neliaku, said the task of tackling the problem of out-of-school children and the eradication of the almajiri system should not be left for the government alone.

“A single individual today has put his resources forward to initiate this. What have you to say about this? I feel it is a challenge to all of us. It’s a case of the power of taking responsibility.

“What he is doing is in line with the kind of value that the Institute adds to the society. We are very proud of him.

“It’s a responsibility that has become what every humanity should see as a call for action, a call for responsibility.

“And I always say this: government cannot do everything for all of us. It gets to a point where somebody could look up to something and say, I have been blessed by God. I am a good specimen of humanity. I now want to replicate myself in the lives of other people.

“This is what Tim Akano and the New Horizons are doing. And I believe that we all should not just commend, but we should identify with this cause, because the statistics are frightening– 30 million out of school children,” he said.

In her remarks, the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Women Affairs, Hon. Khafilat Ogbara said, “I am very delighted this morning to be here today to celebrate an initiative that is not only timely but transformative—the training of almajiri and out-of-school children in technology and digital skills. For me, this what I call: The true “Renewed Hope!”

According to her, “this programme is a powerful reminder that every child, regardless of their background or circumstances, deserves an opportunity to learn, grow and contribute meaningfully to society. Talent is universal; opportunity is not. Today, we are helping to bridge that gap.

“For far too long, many almajiri and out-of-school children have been viewed through the lens of disadvantage. Yet, within every one of these children lies immense potential waiting to be nurtured.

“By equipping them with technological skills, we are not merely teaching them how to use computers or digital tools—we are giving them the keys to innovation, self-reliance and economic empowerment.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the founder of Almajiri-to-Tech Foundation, Mr. Tim Akano, said, “Six months ago, some of the 21 children graduating today could not write their names in English. Today they build computers, robots and drones with their own hands. They repair over 10 types of electrical appliances – all in months. That is not a graduation. That is a resurrection.”

He called on the government to launch ‘Vsion 2031-No child is left on the street’, criminalise child abandonment and begging and launch empowerment skills.