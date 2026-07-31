2027: APC Woos Farmers, Tricycle Owners to Support Tinubu 

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The All Support Groups Network for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Progressive Institute (TPI-Abuja) has kicked-off a strategic mobilization drive to win over voters especially those living in rural areas

The group said its targeting to attract 27 million votes by reaching out to villages, markets, farms, and every street.

It said the key message is to urge the people to ensure the continuity of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

National Co-ordinator and CEO of the All Support Groups Network (ASGN), Alh. Mukhtar Bala, who addressed a press conference in Abuja, said the kick-off and book pre-launch event in the Progressive Institute was to highlight the journey of the last three years under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said: “To achieve this, we are moving in lockstep with our esteemed partner organizations who represent the core of our productive population, the AFAN (All Farmers Association of Nigeria) who are the foot soldiers of our food security, and RIFAN (Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria) who are the pioneers of our self-sufficiency revolution”.

Bala listed other bodies to include; Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN), Sugarcane Farmers and Producers Association of Nigeria (SUFAPAN), Gold Miners, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria and the Cooperative Federation of Nigeria

He said that the various grassroots organizations are occupying the vital link in our urban transport and grassroots economy, adding that they are drivers of our agro-industrial expansion

“Through these six pillars, we shall reach every village, every market, every farm, and every street to secure the 27 million mandates needed to keep Nigeria on the path of progress”, Bala said.

Bala said that to further solidify President Tinubu’s legacy, “we are here for the pre-launch of a landmark book that meticulously chronicles these milestones, ensuring that the successes of his administration are documented for history and used as a tool for public enlightenment.

Bala told the gathering from the massive infrastructural revolution to the stabilization of our economy and the expansion of social safety nets, there are enough visual evidence of a Nigeria that is steadily rising.