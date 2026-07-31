  • Friday, 31st July, 2026

Army Leverages Public-Private Partnership to Boost Troops’ Welfare, Strengthen Institutional Resilience

Nigeria | 3 seconds ago

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Army has reaffirmed its commitment to leveraging strategic public-private partnerships to strengthen personnel welfare, institutional resilience and operational effectiveness in support of national security objectives.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, reiterated this commitment on Thursday while receiving a delegation from Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank), led by its Executive Director, Mr. Ahmed Liman, during a courtesy visit to the Army Headquarters in Abuja.

According to a statement by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Apollonia Anele, the COAS described the bank as a dependable institutional partner whose innovative financial services continue to complement the Nigerian Army’s transformation drive by promoting financial inclusion, improving administrative efficiency and enhancing the welfare of personnel.

Lieutenant General Shaibu observed that the Presidential approval for increased recruitment and the ongoing expansion of the Nigerian Army require a responsive, technology-driven banking system capable of providing seamless financial services to personnel across formations nationwide.

He commended the bank’s leadership in digital banking and expressed confidence that a strengthened partnership would further improve financial service delivery while enhancing the Army’s operational readiness.

In line with the Nigerian Army’s Soldier First welfare philosophy, the COAS urged the bank to expand its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives to include support for wounded-in-action personnel, as well as widows and orphans of fallen heroes.

He also requested the deployment of Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) to newly established and remote military barracks to improve access to banking services, minimise unnecessary troop movement, and enhance operational responsiveness.

Earlier, the Executive Director of GTBank, Mr. Ahmed Liman, applauded the Nigerian Army for its unwavering commitment to defending Nigeria’s sovereignty and safeguarding the lives and property of its citizens.

He reaffirmed the bank’s readiness to deepen collaboration with the Service by providing tailored financial solutions to support its operational and administrative requirements while ensuring full compliance with the Treasury Single Account (TSA) policy.

Mr. Liman highlighted the bank’s pecialized banking services for government institutions, including dedicated trade desks for processing Letters of Credit (LCs) to facilitate defence procurement, secure digital platforms for salary administration and contractor payments, and institutional funds management solutions.

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