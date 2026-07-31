ECOWAS Parliament Moves to Tackle Trade Barriers, Save West Africa’s MSMEs

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





FLawmakers of the Economic Community of West African Countries (ECOWAS) Parliament have moved to confront the mounting frustrations faced by Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) operating within the region.

The lawmakers said a field visit and town hall engagement in Cotonou exposed the deep-rooted barriers threatening the survival of small businesses that are expected to drive economic growth, create jobs and reduce poverty in West Africa.

The engagements held yesterday formed part of the ongoing delocalised meeting of key committees of the ECOWAS Parliament, including the committees on Industry and Private Sector, Macroeconomic Policy and Economic Research, Administration, Finance and Budget, and Public Accounts.

The lawmakers’ mission was to assess the practical challenges confronting businesses and traders and identify policy gaps undermining the implementation of ECOWAS’ regional integration agenda.

Established in 1975, ECOWAS was created to promote economic cooperation, free movement and regional development among member states. Over the years, the bloc introduced initiatives such as the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS) and protocols on free movement to encourage cross-border commerce.

However, businesses and traders continue to report challenges including multiple checkpoints, inconsistent customs procedures, unofficial payments, delays at borders and difficulties accessing finance.

The situation has particularly affected MSMEs, which account for a significant share of employment and economic activities across West Africa but often lack the resources to navigate complex regulations and high operational costs.

The ECOWAS Parliament, after hearing the concerns of some entrepreneurs, promised to engage national lawmakers and relevant authorities in member states to push for solutions.

The lawmakers also visited the Glo-Djigbe Industrial Zone (GDIZ), a major industrial hub developed through a public-private partnership between the Benin Republic government and ARISE Integrated Industrial Platforms.

Located about 45 kilometres from the Cotonou Port, the industrial zone has attracted more than 40 companies involved in sectors ranging from cashew and soybean processing to textiles, pharmaceuticals, ceramics and electric vehicle production.

The visit showcased the potential of industrialisation and local value addition in transforming West Africa’s economy.

The following day, the lawmakers moved to KP3 in Cotonou for a town hall meeting where traders presented firsthand accounts of the difficulties they encountered in cross-border commerce.

Responding to the concerns, members of the ECOWAS Parliament assured stakeholders that their submissions would be carefully considered and presented to relevant authorities for action.

The lawmakers noted that regional trade must become a practical tool for fighting poverty, unemployment and insecurity, stressing that policies and practices preventing MSMEs from flourishing must be urgently addressed.

They maintained that the success of ECOWAS integration would ultimately be measured not only by agreements signed at government level but by the ability of ordinary citizens, traders and entrepreneurs to benefit from a truly open regional market.