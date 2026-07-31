NAA Applauds EFCC’s Transparent E-Auction Process, Clarifies Leadership Position

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Nigerian Auctioneers Association (NAA) has commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for its efforts towards ensuring transparency, accountability and efficiency in the disposal of forfeited assets through its digitised E-Auction platform.

Speaking during a press conference in Abuja, the President of the Nigerian Auctioneers Association (NAA), Alhaji Musa Kurra, said the association remains committed to working with the Commission and other relevant stakeholders to strengthen the asset disposal process in the interest of Nigerians.

Kurra, who addressed recent media publications concerning the EFCC’s asset disposal process, clarified that the views attributed to an individual who presented himself as the President of NAA did not represent the position of the association.

He stated that the duly elected President of NAA is himself, having emerged at the association’s National Delegates Conference held in Ibadan, Oyo State, on 28 October 2023, for a four-year tenure.

According to him, the election followed an order of the National Industrial Court, Bauchi, directing the association to conduct the election within three months and submit the outcome to the court.

The NAA President said the association does not recognise any individual who is not an elected officer or authorised representative of the organisation as speaking on its behalf, adding that the matter had been reported to the appropriate authorities for necessary action.

Addressing the association’s relationship with the EFCC, Kurra praised the leadership of the Commission under Barrister Kayode Olukoyede for adopting a transparent and technology-driven approach to public auctions through the E-Auction platform.

“The EFCC leadership has consistently demonstrated commitment to conducting public auctions in a transparent, accountable and digitised manner through the E-Auction platform,” he said.

He explained the platform was designed to eliminate sharp practices, expand participation and ensure value for money in the disposal of forfeited assets.

Kurra noted that NAA members had been actively involved in the auction process nationwide and that where operational challenges were identified during the initial stages, the association engaged constructively with the EFCC and provided professional recommendations.

“We are pleased to note that the necessary remedies have since been implemented by the Commission to strengthen the process,” he said.

He urged members of the public, government institutions, financial organisations and prospective bidders to verify information concerning auction activities through official channels and ensure that only licensed and certified auctioneers are engaged.

The NAA President reaffirmed the association’s commitment to professionalism, integrity and the rule of law, stressing that it would continue to collaborate with the EFCC and other stakeholders to ensure that public asset disposal serves the best interests of Nigerians.