2027 Elections: CDS, INEC Chairman Urge Troops to Respect Voters’ Rights, Adhere to Principle of Neutrality

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyede, and the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan (SAN), have urged personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria deployed for election security duties to uphold voters’ rights, remain politically neutral and conduct themselves professionally throughout the electoral process.

They gave the charge at a one-day seminar on “The Role of the Armed Forces of Nigeria in Conducting Free, Fair and Credible Elections: Nigeria’s 2027 General Elections in Perspective” held in Abuja, where they stressed that the credibility of the 2027 general elections would depend largely on the discipline, impartiality and professionalism of security personnel.

Represented by the Chief of Defence Training, Rear Admiral Abolade Ogunleye, the CDS said the seminar was timely, given the evolving security challenges facing the country and the need to create an enabling environment for peaceful elections.

He urged commanders, staff officers and participants to acquire the necessary knowledge required to operate effectively in a rapidly changing security environment, while maintaining the highest standards of professionalism.

“This seminar is therefore timely and critical to re-emphasise the non-negotiable stance of the Armed Forces of Nigeria on adherence to the principles of impartiality, neutrality and respect for human rights,” the CDS said.

He added that the success of Operation SAFE CONDUCT 2027 would not be measured only by the absence of violence or disruption of the electoral process, but also by the extent to which personnel adhered to basic principles and respected human rights.

“As we approach the electioneering period, with a steady increase in political activities, it is imperative that Armed Forces personnel are constantly reminded of their roles in ensuring strict neutrality, professionalism and adherence to international human rights provisions,” he said.

The CDS noted that previous elections had tested inter-agency coordination, civil-military relations and operational readiness, but commended the Armed Forces for their commitment to protecting the integrity of Nigeria’s democratic process.

He said the professional conduct of military personnel contributed to the peaceful conduct of recent off-cycle and by-elections, adding that lessons from those elections must be used to strengthen cooperation, ensure rapid response and protect law-abiding citizens while remaining apolitical.

In his keynote address, INEC Chairman, Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan (SAN), represented by the Director of Legal Services, Dr Alhassan Umar (SAN), said public confidence in elections depended not only on the integrity of the process but also on citizens’ perception of fairness, impartiality and professionalism.

“Every action taken by security personnel during elections is closely observed by citizens, political parties, election observers and the international community,” Amupitan said.

He charged military personnel deployed for election duties to demonstrate absolute political neutrality, strict adherence to the Constitution and the rule of law, respect for fundamental rights, and impartial treatment of all political parties and candidates.

The INEC Chairman stressed that the Armed Forces serve the Nigerian State and the Constitution, not any political party, candidate or individual.

Earlier, the Director of Campaign Planning, Defence Headquarters, Major General I. B. Oluyede, emphasised the need for troops deployed for election duties to remain professional, impartial and guided by the Standing Operating Procedures and Code of Conduct for Operation SAFE CONDUCT 2027.

He said the seminar was designed to equip commanders and staff officers with knowledge of constitutional provisions, rules of engagement and lessons from previous elections, noting that the forthcoming Osun State off-cycle governorship election would provide an important assessment of the conduct expected of Armed Forces personnel ahead of the 2027 general elections.