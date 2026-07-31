Idris: Nigeria Will Deploy Gas as Catalyst for Industrial Growth

Laleye Dipo in Minna





Nigeria will deploy its over 200 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves as a catalyst for industrial growth, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris has declared, stressing that the quantity of gas reserves in the country ranks the nation among the largest in Africa.

Speaking at the Niger State Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Business Development Forum held in Minna yesterday , the minister assured that the government would go beyond mere exportation of gas to its utilisation to make it a catalyst for industrial growth, energy access, employment creation and national prosperity.

Idris, who was represented at the forum by the Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Jibrin Ndace, explained that the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) pipeline is central to the Renewed Hope Agenda because it provides the infrastructure needed to deliver gas directly to industries, power plants and businesses.

“This will lower production costs, boost competitiveness and expand economic opportunities for millions of Nigerians. Today’s event reflects our shared commitment to unlocking Nigeria’s enormous economic potential through strategic investments, innovation, and public-private partnerships,” he declared.

He added that the AKK gas pipeline is far more than a major engineering project, explaining that it is a strategic national economic corridor that is redefining Nigeria’s energy future, and pointing out that it stretches over 600 kilometres.

“The pipeline will significantly expand domestic gas utilisation, improve energy security, stimulate industrialisation, create thousands of jobs, and attract substantial local and foreign investments across the states along its route,” he stated.

According to the minister, under the visionary leadership of President Bola Tinubu, the federal government is implementing bold reforms aimed at repositioning Nigeria as Africa’s preferred investment destination.

He listed some of the reforms producing measurable results to include the removal of long-standing structural bottlenecks to improve economic efficiency, significant reforms in the oil and gas sector to increase investment and production, including the implementation of the presidential Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) initiative to provide cleaner and cheaper transportation alternatives.

Idris added that the federal government has continued investments in critical infrastructure, including roads, rail, power and digital connectivity, adding that the role of information in this transformation cannot be overstated.

“Investors require confidence while citizens deserve accurate information businesses need policy clarity” he said , pointing out that “the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation remains committed to ensuring that government policies, programmes and investment opportunities are effectively communicated to Nigerians and the international community”.

The minister added: “Through strategic communication, we will continue to promote Nigeria’s positive investment story and strengthen confidence in our economy”.

Idris urged Nigerians to continue to have faith and confidence in the current administration, assuring that the economy of the country will soon start witnessing positive turnaround.