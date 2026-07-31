Ganduje, Iliyasu Hail Tinubu as FG Approves N46bn for Kano Airport

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano





Chairman of the Aviation Governing Board, Dr. Umar Ganduje, and the Director of Finance, Hadejia Jama’are River Basin Development Authority, Dr. Musa Illiyasu Kwankwaso, have hailed President Bola Tinubu following the federal government’s approval of N46 billion for the resurfacing of the second runway at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, announced the approval during the commissioning of the airport’s newly remodeled Muhammadu Adamu Dankabo Domestic Terminal in Kano.

Keyamo said about 60 per cent of the contract sum had been released, and the contractor had already mobilized to site. He described the project as part of the federal government’s efforts to modernize airport infrastructure and strengthen Kano’s position as a key aviation and commercial gateway for Northern Nigeria.

Reacting to the development, Dr. Musa Iliyasu Kwankwaso, a Chieftain of the APC in Kano described the approval as a clear demonstration of President Tinubu’s commitment to the North.

“I expect my people, regardless of political affiliation, to thank President Tinubu. This project will boost commercial and trading activities not only in Kano but across the entire region,” he said.

“We should learn to appreciate good when it is done to us, instead of always criticizing and ignoring positive developments,” he added.

Iliyasu also commended Dr. Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, the Minister of Aviation, and the Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation, Hon. Abubakar Kabir Abubakar Bichi, for their roles in ensuring the approval.

On his part, Dr. Ganduje who was delighted with the approval, noted that it would restore the lost glory of Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport as the economic hub of the North.

He further appealed to Northern elites, Ulamas, and traditional rulers to support leaders who are committed to the progress and development of the region.