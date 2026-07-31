Defence Minister: Complex Security Threats in South-east Require More Than Security Operations

• Region’s security vital for Nigeria’s economic growth, national devt, says Idris

Linus Aleke and Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (Rtd), has said addressing complex security threats in the South-east requires more than security operations alone.

Musa stressed that lasting peace and stability could only be achieved through a comprehensive approach that combined effective security measures with good governance, economic development, community engagement, and efforts to address the underlying causes of insecurity.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, described lasting peace and security in the South-east geopolitical zone as critical to Nigeria’s economic growth, unity and national development.

Both ministers spoke yesterday at the South East Regional Security Summit 2026 in Umuahia, Abia State, organised by Ministry of Defence, themed, “Collaborative Approaches to Strengthening Security and Regional Stability.”

The defence minister said lasting security could only be achieved through collaboration, mutual trust, information sharing, strategic partnerships, and the active participation of communities.

He said, “The South-east remains one of Nigeria’s most vibrant regions, renowned for its entrepreneurial spirit, innovation, commerce and human capital.

“However, the persistent challenges of violent criminality, kidnapping, attacks on security personnel and public infrastructure, the proliferation of illicit arms, youth restiveness and misinformation continue to undermine public confidence, economic growth and social cohesion.”Minister of Information explained that security should be approached from government, society, security agencies, traditional rulers, religious leaders, civil society and citizens participation.

He said: “The federal government remains fully committed to ensuring that every community across the South-East enjoys lasting peace and security. Security is the foundation for investment, education, agriculture and economic prosperity.

“When the South-East is secure, Nigeria is stronger. When every region enjoys peace, our democracy flourishes. And when we stand together as one people, united by a common destiny, no force can diminish the promise of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

He also affirmed President BolaTinubu’s devotion to protecting life and property through improved intelligence sharing, stronger inter-agency coordination, better equipment for security agencies and international partnerships.

The minister entreated citizens to reject misinformation and support efforts to strengthen grassroots policing through ongoing constitutional reforms on state police.

He stated, “Peace is more than the absence of conflict. It is the presence of justice, opportunity, inclusion and hope. Together, we must reject division and work to build communities founded on trust and shared prosperity.”

According Musa, “Addressing these challenges demands more than security operations. It requires a comprehensive approach that tackles both the immediate threats and their underlying causes.

“We must reject every narrative that seeks to divide our people and instead embrace dialogue, mutual respect and cooperation as the foundation for lasting peace.

“As we deliberate over the course of this Summit, I encourage every participant to contribute constructively and without reservation.

“Let our discussions produce practical recommendations that will strengthen existing security mechanisms, deepen regional cooperation and enhance the capacity of our institutions to respond effectively to emerging threats.”

The minister said the summit provided an important platform for honest conversations, strategic thinking, and collective action.

He added, “It brings together government officials, security agencies, traditional rulers, religious leaders, academics, community representatives, development partners and other stakeholders to exchange ideas, identify practical solutions and develop a common framework for strengthening regional security.”

Musa also said the federal government, under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting the life and property of all Nigerians.

He stated that significant investments continued to be made to enhance the operational capabilities of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies through improved training, the acquisition of modern equipment, enhanced intelligence gathering and stronger inter-agency coordination.

He said the efforts were producing measurable gains across various theatres of operation.

On his part, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, called for stronger collaboration among governments, security agencies, traditional institutions and local communities to address the root causes of insecurity, while reaffirming the Nigerian Air Force’s (NAF) unwavering commitment to sustaining peace and security across the South-east.

The summit also had in attendance President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Benjamin Kalu, Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, representatives of the governors of Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi and Imo states, and traditional rulers.

Akpabio, represented by Chairman of Senate Committee on Army, Abdulaziz Musa Yar’Adua, said the National Assembly was committed to providing the legislative support and initiatives that will strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture and promote lasting peace across the country.

He stressed that no nation had ever secured itself through isolated efforts, adding tackling insecurity requires strong partnerships among government, security agencies, traditional institutions, civil society and citizens.

In his remarks, Kalu urged stronger regional cooperation and institutional reforms to address evolving security challenges in the South-east.

Kalu stated, “The time has come to move from dialogue to implementation. Security cannot be achieved through force alone; it requires collaboration, community trust and collective responsibility.”