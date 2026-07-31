Amstel Malta Rallies Nigerians Behind Super Falcons Despite Setback in Morocco

Amstel Malta, the Official Malt Drink of Nigeria’s Senior Women’s National Team, has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the Super Falcons, urging Nigerians to continue to believe in the team despite their initial 3-2 defeat to Malawi in their opening match of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

While the result has made the defending champions’ route to the knockout stage more challenging, Amstel Malta insists that one setback cannot define a team renowned for its resilience, pedigree and championship mentality.

As the Super Falcons prepare for a decisive Group C encounter against a high-flying Zambian side on Saturday in Rabat, the brand has called on the players to embrace the fighting spirit that has made them Africa’s most successful women’s football team.

This message aligns with Amstel Malta’s recently launched “Be Your Best” campaign, an inspiring initiative designed to mobilise Nigerians in support of the Super Falcons’ quest for a record-extending 11th continental title while celebrating resilience, excellence and the determination to overcome adversity.

Speaking after the opening match, Senior Brand Manager, Amstel Malta, Francis Obiajulu, said the team’s character would ultimately be measured by how it responds to disappointment.

“Our message to the Super Falcons is simple: keep believing. Champions are not remembered because they never lost; they are remembered because of how they responded after setbacks.

“The ‘Be Your Best’ campaign is about resilience as much as excellence. This is the moment for the players and the fans to stay united. We encourage Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Falcons because tournaments are not won after the first game.”

Obiajulu also urged football fans across the country not to lose faith, noting that history repeatedly shows that great champions often recover from difficult beginnings to achieve remarkable success.

The Super Falcons will face Zambia at the Al Madina Stadium in Rabat on Saturday, knowing that victory could reignite their title defence and strengthen their bid for an unprecedented 11th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations crown.

The Super Falcons themselves provide a compelling example. During the 2002 African Women’s Championship, they suffered a group-stage defeat to Ghana before bouncing back spectacularly to defeat the same opponents 2-0 in the final and successfully defend their continental crown.

Football history is equally rich with similar stories of resilience. Nigeria’s Super Eagles recovered from a crushing 5-1 opening defeat to hosts Algeria at the 1990 Africa Cup of Nations to reach the final. Spain famously lost their opening match to Switzerland before winning the 2010 FIFA World Cup, while Argentina rebounded from a stunning defeat to Saudi Arabia to lift the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar.

For Amstel Malta, these stories reinforce an important truth: championships are won through determination, belief and the courage to respond positively when challenges arise.

The campaign is designed not only to celebrate the team’s pursuit of continental glory but also to inspire Nigerians to embody the same values of resilience and excellence in their everyday lives.

“Our support has not changed,” Obiajulu added. “We started this journey believing in the Super Falcons, and one result will not change that. We know this team has what it takes to rise again, and we look forward to seeing them bounce back against Zambia.”