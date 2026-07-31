Asset Forfeiture: Malami’s Long Walk to Misfortune as Metaphor for Nigeria’s Power Players

The federal high court’s decisive decree ordering the absolute asset forfeiture of hundreds of billions linked to the former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, unmasks a terrifying truth for Nigeria’s political elite: the clock of justice ticks at a glacial pace, but its strike is lethal. This historic judicial hammer, routing out decades of hidden commonwealth, stands as a prophetic declaration written in the ink of modern jurisprudence. It proves that for powerful public officeholders who plunder the treasury, the recovery of stolen assets is a harrowing memento mori for those currently intoxicated by state power, signposting the fact that impunity possesses an expiration date, the long arm of the state remembers every hidden ledger, and the total reclamation of the people’s commonwealth from corrupt public officials remains merely a patient matter of time, writes Alex Ekuma

Power is not a fortress. It is a violent, rushing river. In his masterwork The Prince, Niccolò Machiavelli warned that Fortuna (the capricious goddess of fate) governs half of human actions, leaving the other half to be conquered only by ruthless, adaptive skill.

For eight long, uninterrupted years, Abubakar Malami, SAN, former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, might have lived under the delusion that he had successfully chained this river. As Nigeria’s longest-serving AGF, Malami operated not merely as a minister, but as a sovereign legal oracle.

He was the supreme gatekeeper of state vengeance and executive mercy, holding the absolute prerogative to choose whom to crush under the boot of prosecution and who to shield with a golden cloak of immunity. He walked the gilded corridors of the Aso Rock Presidential Villa with the unshakeable hubris of a man who believed his lease on the apparatus of coercion was eternal.

But Fortuna is a fickle deity. The crown of absolute power is woven from ice, destined to melt the moment the sunshine of political patronage shifts. Today, the majestic robes of office have evaporated, exposing a vulnerability that is as breathtaking as it is terrifying. The grand architect of state prosecution has been transformed into its primary prey.

The dramatic descent of Malami, from the pinnacle of legal power to prison cells and multibillion-naira asset forfeiture trials, exposes the fleeting nature of state authority and vindicates the aggressive anti-corruption campaign led by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), highlighting that the arc of power is long, but its crash is crushingly fast. For eight unbroken years, Malami walked the corridors of Nigerian statecraft not merely as a minister, but as the supreme legal oracle of the realm. He was the exclusive gatekeeper of the state’s wrath and mercy, wielding the absolute prerogative to prosecute, pardon, or freeze.

Today, that grand illusion of permanent power seems to have been perennially shattered. In a twist of fate rich with Shakespearean tragedy and Machiavellian irony, the man who once decided who went to jail is now being shuttled between prison and detention facility, suffocating under the weight of stringent bail conditions.

Malami’s fall validates the classic concept of Nemesis, the cosmic retribution that awaits those blinded by Hubris. When a leader begins to view the apparatus of state power not as a temporary, sacred trust, but as an eternal personal shield, the universe inevitably and unequivocally corrects the imbalance. The very legal instruments of non-conviction-based asset forfeiture that Malami once used against political adversaries are now being turned inward, systematically dismantling his multibillion-naira empire and targeting dozens of ultra-luxury properties.

Between 2015 and 2023, Malami was one of the most powerful men in Nigeria, after then-President Muhammadu Buhari. As the then-chief law officer, with all law enforcement agencies, including anti-corruption institutions such as the EFCC, under him, Malami spearheaded the war against corruption, including trying judges suspected of corruption up to the Supreme Court. Malami also supervised the return and administration of looted assets from the United States of America, the United Kingdom, among others, as well as assets within Nigeria forfeited to the federal government.

However, within just two years out of office, the former AGF is being tried on corruption allegations, which he once fought with all his zeal and had some former governors, ministers, military chiefs, politicians, and others sent to various years’ imprisonment. Malami is being prosecuted by the EFCC, which he once supervised, for corruption. The anti-graft agency is not only prosecuting the former minister but his son, Abdulaziz Malami, and his wife, Hajia Asabe Bashir, said to be an employee of Rahamaniyya Properties Limited. The anti-graft agency in the 16-count money laundering charge preferred against them is alleging conspiracy and concealment of proceeds of unlawful activities running into billions of naira. According to the charge, the defendants committed the various alleged offences between November 2015 and June 2025.

While the trial is still ongoing at the Federal High Court, Abuja Division, although the court may later find them innocent and discharge and acquit them in the money laundering charge, the same court, however, ordered assets worth over N200 billion and linked to the Malamis to be permanently forfeited to the federal government.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of a Federal High Court, Abuja Division, in a judgement delivered on July 15, 2026, issued an order for the final forfeiture of 48 properties linked to the former AGF and his family. The judge based her decision on the grounds that the respondents failed to rebut the reasonable suspicion that the properties were acquired through unlawful activities. The court also dismissed objections by Malami, his family members and some companies linked to the properties, for lacking in merit.

The judge pointed out that the issue before the court was not “who owns the property, but how legitimate are the funds used to acquire the properties”, adding that the respondents had “not dislodged the reasonable suspicion that the properties were acquired by unlawful activities”. The judge explained that the court relied principally on Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act in granting the final forfeiture order brought by the EFCC. She, however, vacated the interim forfeiture order in respect of some of the properties.

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja Division, in January, ordered the interim forfeiture of 57 properties linked to the ex-justice minister and two of his sons, Abdulaziz Malami and Abiru-Rahman Malami. The properties forfeited to the government on grounds of unlawful activities of Malami and his associates were valued at over N213.2 billion, and are said to be located in Abuja, Kebbi, Kano, and Kaduna, including university buildings, agro-allied factory buildings, machines, hotels, pharmacy, supermarket, primary and secondary schools, oil and gas filling stations, shops, luxury duplexes and apartments among others.

The import of the judgment is that Malami, his family and other associates were unable to prove or provide any legitimate funds for the acquisition of the 48 properties linked to them. This dramatic Malami eclipse serves as an urgent, haunting lesson for the current tenants of Nigeria’s corridors of power that power is a loan, never a possession, that the office outlives the officer, always, and immunity is an illusion that evaporates the moment the final motorcade leaves the villa.

Power corrupts, power convicts

Malami once held the ultimate legal gatekeeper role in Nigeria, wielding executive muscle to determine who faced the wrath of the law and who walked free. Today, the tides have violently turned. The former chief law officer has bounced between high-profile detentions, facing multi-count money laundering charges brought by the EFCC alongside his family over an alleged N8.7 billion footprint, and supplementary firearm counts filed after state security interventions. Malami’s modern travails serve as a stark, philosophical mirror for everyone currently walking the cushioned halls of Nigeria’s government. Power looks absolute only to those blinded by its temporary glare. When office is surrendered, the armour turns to dust, and the state’s machinery, when driven by genuine institutional grit, inevitably comes collecting. Stolen public commonwealth cannot be shielded forever by past titles, as history shows that the law eventually catches up with those who once treated it as a personal tool.

Despite earlier bail grants, the court insisted on fresh applications, leaving Malami to languish in custody until hearings resume. Will the ones who currently command the machinery of state learn? Or will they, like so many before them, wait until they are stripped of their titles, realising too late, in the cold solitude of an interrogation room, how remarkably powerless they truly are? History warns that stolen commonwealth cannot be hidden forever; the state’s memory is long, and its hunger for restitution is insatiable.

EFCC’s grace and grit

That this reckoning has come to pass is a testament to a rare, foundational shift in Nigeria’s institutional grit. Ola Olukoyede, the Executive Chairman of EFCC, has shown the exact brand of ferocious, unbending courage Nigeria has starved for. By refusing to bow to political lineage or defer to a former de facto boss, the EFCC leadership has proven willing to go the whole hog. This is not just routine law enforcement; it is a fearless declaration that the rule of law applies to the hunters just as much as the hunted. It is a signpost to the ferocious, unbending grit of the EFCC boss, who has displayed the exact brand of raw, lion-like courage that a fractured, corruption-weary Nigeria has starved for decades.

By refusing to defer to political lineages, and by choosing to aggressively hunt down a former de facto boss who once held absolute dominion over the anti-graft agencies themselves, the EFCC leadership has proven a willingness to go the whole hog. This is not routine law enforcement. It is a fearless institutional revolution. It sends a shockwave through the spine of the political elite, declaring once and for all that in the republic of the future, the rule of law will ruthlessly govern the hunters just as much as the hunted.

Therefore, praise belongs to the leadership of the EFCC and its chairman for displaying the rare, unyielding courage required to go after a former de facto heavyweight. Taking the fight straight to a former justice minister demonstrates a fearless commitment to accountability that cuts across old political divides. This unbending resolve is precisely the medicine a fractured system requires, signalling to all public servants that no individual is ever too large to face a reckoning. Olukoyede has emerged as a fearless crusader, proving that even the mighty can be brought to justice. Olukoyede has shown extraordinary determination, correcting charges, pushing for remand, and refusing to be intimidated by Malami’s stature. His courage to confront a former de facto boss demonstrates the kind of fearless leadership Nigeria desperately needs. The EFCC under his watch is proving that no one is above the law, not even those who once controlled the levers of justice.

The EFCC boss had on TV last year explained that some politically exposed persons have not been prosecuted because investigations into the allegations were yet to be completed.

“There are cases we concluded within three months, some six months. We want to be more diligent to have a water-tight case,” he said in respect of a former humanitarian affairs minister the commission was investigating. “This case involved about 27 other suspects and 174 bank accounts. Do you know what it takes to investigate 174 bank accounts?”

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), while commending the EFCC and Olukoyede for securing a final forfeiture order against the properties linked to Malami, urged that the recovered assets should not be looted again by those in power.

“We commend the EFCC for demonstrating courage in pursuing this case. No individual, no matter how influential, should be placed above the law. However, recovering assets is only the beginning. The real challenge is ensuring that recovered assets do not disappear into another cycle of elite capture,” said HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, in a statement.

Onwubiko stated that Nigerians would resist any attempt to secretly allocate forfeited assets to political associates, government officials or other influential figures. HURIWA maintained that recovered public assets must not become victims of another round of corruption through undervalued sales, secret transfers or politically motivated allocations.

Malami’s fall from grace to grass is a reminder for Nigeria’s high and mighty that power is transient, and stolen wealth will eventually be retrieved. He was the ultimate arbiter of justice, deciding who to prosecute and who to shield. His office was often accused of selective justice, wielding immense influence over Nigeria’s legal and political landscape. Malami’s plight underscores how quickly influence evaporates once out of office.

Malami’s downfall is more than a legal saga. It is a parable of power’s impermanence. The corridors of power may echo with authority today, but tomorrow they may resound with the clanging of prison gates. Despite earlier bail grants, the new judge insisted on fresh applications, leaving Malami to languish in custody until hearings resume. The lesson is almost certainly clear that justice has a long memory, and the mighty will eventually answer for their deeds.