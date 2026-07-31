Air Peace Hosts Forum, Launches New Regional Routes

Stories by Chinedu Eze

Ahead of the commencement of its new regional services to Bamako, Conakry, Douala and Libreville on 1 August 2026, Nigeria’s leading carrier, Air Peace, recently hosted Travel Agency Forum to reaffirm its commitment to strengthening collaboration with the travel agency community.

In his opening remarks, Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Nowel Ngala, underscored the strategic importance of the new regional routes, noting that they will improve connectivity across West and Central Africa, facilitate trade and tourism, and create greater opportunities for both passengers and travel partners.

He reiterated Air Peace’s commitment to working closely with travel agencies to drive the success of the expanded regional network.

Representing the National President of the National Association of Nigerian Travel Agencies (NANTA), Mr. Yinka Folami, the Vice President, Lagos Zone, Mr. Yinka Olapade, commended Air Peace for its continued investment in route expansion, describing the new regional services as a significant milestone that would strengthen regional integration and create new opportunities for the travel industry.

The Senior Vice President for Sabre Travel Solutions in Central & West Africa, Mr. Allen Awosikunde, commended Air Peace for its remarkable achievements and congratulated the airline’s management on the successful launch of its new regional routes, describing the expansion as a significant milestone that would further strengthen connectivity across West and Central Africa.

Also speaking, Manager for Air Commerce at Travelport, Mrs. Funmilayo Ogunsanwo, lauded the airline’s expanding regional network, noting that the new routes would stimulate business growth, improve connectivity, and create additional revenue opportunities for travel agencies. She also expressed appreciation to Air Peace for its continued investment in opening new markets for the travel trade.