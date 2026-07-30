TracTrac Boosts Youth Mechanisation Drive with 282 Tractors Across Kaduna, Nasarawa

*Deploys 800 tractors, over 500,000 farmers supported

James Emejo in Abuja

Chief Executive Officer of TracTrac Mechanization Services Limited, Mr. Godson Ohuruogu, said the company has expanded its youth-driven agricultural mechanisation programme with the deployment of 282 three-wheeled tractors across Kaduna and Nasarawa States.

The move aimed at boosting food production, creating rural jobs and widening access to affordable mechanised farming services for smallholder farmers.

He said the initiative was designed to create businesses rather than merely distribute equipment.

He said, “This is about creating opportunity at scale. Every tractor represents a business that can generate income for young people while helping hundreds of farmers access timely, affordable mechanization.

“We’re not simply deploying equipment; we’re building a sustainable ecosystem that strengthens food security, rural economies and long-term agricultural resilience.”

He said the company had deployed more over 800 tractors nationwide, supported over 500,000 farmers and worked with more than 6,000 Mechanization Service Providers (MSP) through its technology-enabled mechanisation platform.

The latest rollout, implemented under the Improving Smallholder Farmers’ Access to Small-Scale Agricultural Mechanization Services (ISSAM) programme in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, follows the successful deployment of 154 tractors in 2025.

The company has now added another 128 tractors, bringing the total number deployed under the initiative to 282.

The expansion comes as the country intensifies efforts to improve agricultural productivity and reduce dependence on labour-intensive farming, particularly among smallholder farmers who account for the bulk of the country’s food production.

In a statement issued by Communications Lead, TracTrac,

Adanna Atuonwu, the company furthed revealed that the initiative had so far established 282 youth-led cooperatives comprising 1,974 trained Mechanization Service Providers (MSPs), who have collectively delivered mechanised farming services to more than 2,000 smallholder farmers across participating communities.

The programme differs from conventional equipment distribution schemes by combining access to machinery with technical training, business development support and cooperative formation, enabling young people to build sustainable mechanisation enterprises while providing affordable services to farmers.

The newly deployed tractors will serve youth cooperatives in Kokona, Akwanga and Wamba Local Government Areas of Nasarawa State, as well as Kachia, Igabi, Soba, Lere, Chikun and Zaria LGAs in Kaduna State.

Each tractor is equipped with a disc plough, harrow, planter and trailer bucket, allowing operators to provide a range of mechanisation services throughout the farming season, from land preparation to planting.

One of the programme beneficiaries, Lovina James, a cooperative member from Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area, said the initiative had transformed her economic prospects.

She said, “Before this programme, I never imagined I could have a skill that would change my future. Today, I have a skill that allows me to earn an income, support my family and inspire other women in my community to believe they belong in agricultural mechanization too.”

District Head of Brum Brum in Nasarawa Eggon LGA, His Royal Highness Sir Bala Averson (JP), commended the programme for delivering tangible results.

He said, “Many organisations visit our communities with promises. TracTrac came back with results. Today, our young people have opportunities, our farmers have better access to mechanization, and our communities can see the difference. This is the kind of partnership that creates lasting impact.”

Beyond improving farm productivity, TracTrac said the expanded deployment is expected to strengthen youth-owned enterprises, improve women’s participation in agricultural mechanisation, stimulate rural economies and provide a scalable model for inclusive agricultural transformation.