POWA Targets Digital Inclusion as Disu Promotes AI, Skills Training for Women

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA) is placing greater emphasis on digital inclusion and technology-driven empowerment, with its National President, Chief (Mrs.) Olufunmilola Disu, urging women to embrace Artificial Intelligence (AI) and vocational skills as tools for economic advancement.

Speaking during a visit to the POWA Skill Acquisition Centre at Dei-Dei Barracks in Abuja, Mrs. Disu highlighted the growing role of technology in shaping livelihoods and creating new opportunities for women seeking financial independence.

The visit formed part of efforts to assess the centre’s activities and explore ways of strengthening its capacity to equip women with practical and marketable skills.

During a tour of the facility, the POWA President inspected various training units, including Adult Education, Baking and Confectionery, Tailoring, Hairdressing and Information and Communication Technology (ICT). She commended trainees and instructors for their dedication to learning and skills acquisition.

Addressing participants, Mrs. Disu stressed that the evolving economic landscape requires women to continuously develop relevant skills that can enhance their earning potential and improve their quality of life.

She particularly drew attention to the opportunities presented by Artificial Intelligence and other digital technologies, noting that they are increasingly becoming essential tools for productivity, innovation and business growth across multiple sectors.

According to her, combining vocational training with digital literacy can help women remain competitive and better positioned to take advantage of emerging economic opportunities.

Beyond encouraging trainees, Mrs. Disu also engaged with the management and staff of the centre to review operational challenges and discuss measures to improve training delivery.

As part of efforts to strengthen the institution, she pledged support for staff welfare and promised to facilitate maintenance works and upgrades to the facility to create a more conducive learning environment.

She reiterated that empowering women through education, practical skills and access to technology remains a key component of POWA’s mission to support families and promote sustainable development within the police community.

The visit underscored the association’s broader commitment to advancing education, innovation and economic empowerment, while positioning women to benefit from the opportunities emerging in the digital age.