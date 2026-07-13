WAHO: Stronger Regional Cooperation Vital to Safeguard West Africa’s Health

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The West African Health Organisation (WAHO) has marked its 39th anniversary with a bold declaration that the future of healthcare in the ECOWAS region hinges on stronger regional cooperation, sustainable financing, technological innovation and preparedness against emerging health threats.

In a landmark anniversary statement issued by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) agency, WAHO Director-General, Dr. Melchior Aïssi, reflected on nearly four decades of regional health collaboration, while outlining an ambitious roadmap aimed at tackling some of the most pressing health challenges confronting West Africa.

Founded on July 9, 1987, by the Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), WAHO was established to coordinate regional responses to health emergencies, harmonise health policies and strengthen healthcare systems across member states.

Dr. Aïssi said the organisation has remained steadfast in pursuing that vision despite evolving political and institutional realities.

Describing the anniversary as particularly significant because it coincides with the completion of his tenure as Director-General, Aïssi said the organisation had weathered numerous challenges while recording remarkable achievements through collective commitment by ECOWAS institutions, member states and development partners.

According to him, even the relocation of WAHO’s headquarters to Côte d’Ivoire and wider changes within the ECOWAS community failed to slow the organisation’s momentum.

Instead, he noted, the developments underscored the resilience of the institution and the dedication of its workforce.

The Director-General highlighted several major initiatives pursued over the past year, including efforts to strengthen national health systems, promote exclusive breastfeeding during the first six months of life, mobilise protected domestic resources for healthcare financing and expand implementation of the regional community health policy.

One of the defining milestones, he said, came during the 27th Assembly of ECOWAS Ministers of Health held in Freetown, Sierra Leone, where ministers adopted far-reaching regional policy instruments expected to shape healthcare delivery for years to come.

Among the landmark decisions were the adoption of a Regional Framework for Malaria Elimination, the Freetown Charter on technology and data-driven reduction of maternal, neonatal and infant mortality, regional recommendations on exclusive breastfeeding and new commitments to strengthen domestic financing for healthcare.

Aïssi described the decisions as evidence of a growing determination among ECOWAS member states to build more resilient, innovative and equitable health systems capable of delivering quality healthcare to millions across the sub-region.

The Director-General also welcomed renewed confidence expressed by ECOWAS Ministers of Health in WAHO’s leadership and performance, saying the recognition belonged to the organisation’s staff, member states and partners whose commitment enabled the institution to achieve results despite operating under difficult conditions.

Looking beyond the anniversary celebrations, Aïssi warned that West Africa faces increasingly complex health threats requiring coordinated regional action.

He identified health security, emerging and re-emerging diseases, climate change, digital transformation of healthcare systems, regional pharmaceutical production and sustainable financing as critical priorities that demand stronger collaboration among governments and stakeholders.

“I remain deeply convinced that the future of our Organisation rests on this collective capacity to innovate, to pool our experiences and to act together for the benefit of our populations,” he said.

Paying tribute to those who have contributed to WAHO’s journey over the past 39 years, Aïssi praised ECOWAS leaders, ministers of health, healthcare professionals, technical and financial partners, and the organisation’s staff for building what he described as one of Africa’s leading regional health institutions.

He expressed confidence that WAHO would continue to advance the vision of universal access to quality healthcare for every woman, man and child in West Africa through sustained support from member states and international partners.