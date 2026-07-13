NSITF Pledges Technical Support to Gambia on Industrial Injuries Compensation 

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has promised to share knowledge with the Industrial Injuries Compensation Fund (IICF), Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation (SSHFC) of the Gambia as part of efforts at advancing social protection and workers’ welfare in the West African sub-region.

Managing Director of NSITF, Barr. Oluwaseun Faleye, gave the assurance at the closing ceremony of the one-week study tour by the Board of the Industrial Injuries Compensation Fund (IICF), Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation (SSHFC) of the Gambia to the Fund.

A statement signed by the Deputy General Manager Corporate Affairs Alex Mede, quoted Faleye as having said that “NSITF will continue to support the Industrial Injuries Compensation Fund under the SSHFC by sharing technical knowledge, exchanging experiences and providing guidance wherever we can.

“We see this as a partnership between brothers, working together towards the common goal of strengthening social protection and advancing the welfare of workers across our sub-region”.

Faleye, who was represented by the Executive Director (Administration), Barr. Samaila Abdu, said, “I therefore wish to assure you that this relationship does not end with today’s closing ceremony. Rather, it marks the beginning of an even stronger partnership between our two institutions.

“As you return home, please convey our warm regards to the Managing Director, the Board, Management and the entire Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation of The Gambia.

“As we come to the close of this week-long study visit, permit me to express our sincere appreciation to the delegation from the Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation of The Gambia for choosing NSITF as the destination for this important study tour.

“Your decision to understudy our institution is both an honour and a demonstration of the growing spirit of collaboration among social security institutions within our sub-region. We are grateful for the openness, professionalism and mutual respect that have defined our engagements throughout the week,” the MD said.

Speaking further on the collaboration by the two agencies, the NSITF boss

Giving a summary of what transpired during the tour, the Managing Director said, “We began by examining the evolution of social security administration in Nigeria, tracing the journey from the National Provident Fund through the NSITF and ultimately to the Employees’ Compensation Scheme established under the Employees’ Compensation Act, 2010.

“We also had the opportunity to exchange views on institutional governance, policy evolution and the future direction of social security within our respective countries.

“We examined the operational backbone of the Scheme, employer registration, compliance management and contribution assessment. Discussions centred on the legal obligations of employers, our compliance strategies, assessment methodologies and the role of technology in enhancing transparency and accountability.

“We are eager to learn from the NSITF experience. We also want to improve the areas of research we are behind in that area, and this will help improve us, and our experience can also be of great benefit to Nigeria. We also use this opportunity to invite NSITF to visit us in the Gambia, and we are very happy,” he stated.