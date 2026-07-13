NSE Promotes Physical Fitness, Kicks Off  National Engineering Games



Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) at the weekend flagged off the 2026 National Engineering Games in Abuja, describing the annual sporting event as a platform for promoting healthy living, professional networking and unity among engineers across the country.

In his opening remarks, the NSE President, Ali Rabiu, said the engineering games, introduced in 2011, were designed to give engineers an opportunity to unwind from the demands of their profession while encouraging physical fitness and wellness.



Rabiu, who was represented by the organisation’s Deputy President, Valerie Agberagba, said it was a well-deserved opportunity to take a break from their demanding schedules, engage in physical activity

“When we launched this programme in 2011, it was with a dual intent: first, to give our engineers who work tirelessly across all sectors of the economy a well-deserved opportunity to take a break from their demanding schedules, engage in physical activity, and promote overall fitness and wellness,” he said.



He added that the games had also become an important platform for social interaction and professional networking among engineers, government officials, private sector operators and members of the diplomatic community.

“The games serve as a strategic platform for social interaction and professional networking, bringing engineers together with government officials, key stakeholders from both the public and private sectors and members of the diplomatic community,” he stressed.

Rabiu noted that the initiative had grown steadily over the years into a celebration of sportsmanship and healthy living, reflecting the unity, discipline and strength of the engineering profession.



Highlighting this year’s edition, he said the annual marathon introduced in 2025 in honour of former NSE President, Habu Gumel, had been retained in recognition of his contributions to sports administration and engineering.

“Engr. Gumel is a distinguished sports administrator and a unique example of how engineering leadership can extend its influence to the global sports arena,” he said.



Rabiu commended participants for embracing the event and applauded the National Engineering Games Committee for successfully organising the competition.

Earlier, Chairman of the 2026 National Engineering Games Committee, Giandomenico Massari, described the event as more than a sporting competition, saying it represents a celebration of unity, teamwork and wellness within the engineering profession.

“Today marks not just the commencement of a sporting event, but the celebration of unity, wellness, teamwork and the human spirit within the engineering profession,” Massari said.



He explained that the games were conceived to promote physical fitness, mental alertness and social interaction among engineers, stressing that healthy professionals are essential for national development. “In our demanding profession, where we design, build and sustain the infrastructure of society, it is equally important that we take deliberate steps to care for our health and well-being,” he said.

Massari said sports remain a universal language capable of breaking social, cultural and physical barriers while promoting inclusion, diversity and equal opportunities.



According to him, this year’s edition features the NSE Habu Gumel Olympic Marathon and Awareness Walk alongside several indoor sporting events aimed at promoting work-life balance among engineering professionals.

The games are expected to feature engineers from across the country competing in various sporting activities over the course of the event. The tournament will be held in three stages across Abuja and Maiduguri.



The first stage commenced on Saturday with a morning session at the National Engineering Centre, Central Business District, Abuja, featuring the Habu Gumel Marathon Walk and Awareness Parade.

The afternoon session continued at Package B of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, where competitors are expected to participate in nine sporting events and 13 marathon competitions, including chess, monopoly, ayo, scrabble, badminton, lawn tennis, table tennis, volleyball and basketball.



The second stage of the tournament will feature golf and football competitions. The golf event is scheduled for October 31, 2026, at the TYB International Golf Club, Yar’Adua Barracks, Abuja, while the football competition, including the regional playoffs, quarter-finals, semi-finals, third-place match and final, will be held on November 21, 2026, at the Turf Arena, Central Business District, Abuja.



The tournament will conclude with the closing ceremony on November 29, 2026, at the International Conference Centre, Maiduguri, Borno State, where winners will receive awards and prizes alongside cultural performances.

The NSE said participation in the tournament is open only to registered corporate, graduate and student members of the Society.