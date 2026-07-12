MUSAH Eyes Bigger Stage Through Social Media Comedy Skits

Young Ghanaian comedian, Abdul Latif Musah, popularly known as MUSAH, is steadily carving a niche for himself in Ghana’s digital entertainment space through his hilarious and relatable social media skits.

The comic actor, who is also a digital creator and model, has built a loyal fan base across various social media platforms with his unique storytelling and engaging performances.

MUSAH first gained national recognition in 2022 after winning Best Influencer and Best Actor of the Year at the Ghana TikTok Excellent Awards, a milestone that established him as one of the country’s promising young content creators.

His passion for entertainment began during his time at Kumasi Technical Institution, where he discovered his love for acting and content creation. What started as a hobby has since evolved into a thriving career in the digital entertainment industry.

Like many creators, MUSAH’s journey was not without obstacles. He revealed that cyberbullying was one of the earliest challenges he faced after venturing into content creation.

“Cyberbullying was my first challenge, which I overcame with time. In my journey of content creation, I have achieved a lot in terms of financial success, popularity and fame. There are many challenges, such as hardly having free time because millions of people are waiting for new content. But the good part is that it paves the way for more fame and more opportunities,” he said.

Interestingly, his parents were initially unaware of his involvement in entertainment until they saw him featured on television, a moment that marked a turning point in their appreciation of his career.

Despite his growing popularity, MUSAH believes his journey has only just begun.

“I feel proud of myself for coming this far because content creation is not easy, but I fought for it and for the fame. I still haven’t reached my goal, but I’m super proud of my achievements,” he revealed.

One of the trademarks of MUSAH’s comedy is his portrayal of female characters, a creative choice that has become a favourite among his audience.

Explaining the inspiration behind the concept, he said: “The idea of dressing as a lady is because ladies have funny characters. Dressing as a lady to portray those characters was the aim, and I knew I could do it perfectly.”

Through consistency, creativity and resilience, MUSAH has transformed challenges into opportunities, building a brand that resonates with audiences both in Ghana and beyond. His ability to create authentic, humorous content continues to earn him widespread admiration, positioning him as one of the country’s emerging digital entertainers.

With an ever-growing fan base and ambitious goals ahead, MUSAH is determined to take his comedy beyond social media and establish himself as one of Ghana’s leading entertainment personalities.