Trump Threatens to Completely Decimate Iran Over Assassination Plot

Sunday Ehigiator



United States President, Mr. Donald Trump, has warned that the US would “completely decimate” Iran if the Islamic Republic attempts or succeeds in assassinating him, dramatically escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran despite ongoing diplomatic efforts.

In a post on his Truth Social platform yesterday, Trump declared that the US military had already been placed on alert to launch a massive retaliatory strike against Iran should any assassination attempt be made against him.



“1,000 missiles are locked and loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands of more to follow immediately, should the Iranian Government act on its threat to assassinate, or attempt to assassinate, the sitting President of the United States of America, in this case, ME!” Trump wrote.



He added: “Orders have already been given, and the U.S. military is ready, willing, and able, for one year, subject to extension, to completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran.”

Trump’s remarks came despite his earlier agreement to continue negotiations with Iran, although he maintained that the ceasefire between both countries was effectively over.



“The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue talks. We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the Cease Fire is OVER!” he posted.

Iran, however, rejected Trump’s claims, insisting it had remained committed to the memorandum of understanding signed with Washington last month.



Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran had fulfilled its obligations under the agreement, accusing the United States of violating its own commitments.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has so far kept its word. Reality check: There can only be mutual compliance,” Araghchi said.

He argued that Washington had breached provisions that required it not to impose new sanctions or deploy additional forces in the region while negotiations continued.



Diplomatic efforts have shown little progress since the signing of the agreement, with only one round of direct talks held in Switzerland alongside indirect negotiations mediated by Qatar.

The latest exchange of threats followed renewed military tensions after strikes this week shook the fragile understanding between both countries and raised fears of another wider regional conflict.



Meanwhile, the confrontation intensified further yesterday as Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, vowed revenge for the killing of his father and predecessor, Ali Khamenei, who was reportedly killed during US-Israeli strikes in late February.



In his first public message since assuming leadership, Khamenei declared that retaliation remained inevitable.

“Vengeance is the will of our nation and must inevitably be carried out,” he said.

“This matter depends neither on my personal existence nor on that of other officials. Whether we are present or not, it will come to pass.”

He also disclosed that Iran had compiled a list of individuals it intended to target, further heightening concerns over the deteriorating relationship between the two countries.



Despite the escalating rhetoric, mediators, including Qatar, Oman and Pakistan, continue efforts to revive negotiations and prevent a return to full-scale conflict.



Araghchi arrived in Oman yesterday for talks focused on the future of the Strait of Hormuz, the strategic waterway whose closure during the conflict severely disrupted global oil shipments and remains one of the biggest obstacles to a lasting agreement between Washington and Tehran.