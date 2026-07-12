  • Sunday, 12th July, 2026

INEC Extends Deadline for Submission of Presidential, N’Assembly List Of Candidates

Nigeria | 6 seconds ago

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has approved the extension of the deadline for submission of lists of candidates for the 2027 Presidential and National Assembly Elections by political parties.

INEC National Commissioner and Chair, Information & Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Haruna in a statement issued Sunday said the deadline for submission in the Revised Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2027 general election slated for Saturday 11th July 2026 has been extended to midnight on Tuesday 14th July, 2026.

He noted: “The decision to extend was based on appeal by the Inter-Party Advisory Council, on behalf of political parties who were unable to upload the names and personal particulars of their candidates within the scheduled timeline.

“The extension underscores the Commission’s commitment to ensuring inclusivity in its practices, while acting within the ambit of the law.”

The Commission urged political parties to take advantage of this window of opportunity and ensure that all necessary details are uploaded before the expiration of the new deadline.

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