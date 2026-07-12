CAN Hails Rescue of Kidnapped Oyo Teachers, Pupils, Demands Freedom for All Still in Captivity 

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has hailed the rescue of pupils, teachers and other victims abducted from schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State after spending 56 days in captivity, even as it urged the Federal Government to sustain the momentum until every Nigerian still held by kidnappers is freed.

In a statement on Sunday and signed by CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, the association described the rescue as a “victory worth celebrating” and an indication that sustained security efforts can yield results.

Okoh thanked God for preserving the lives of the rescued victims and commended President Bola Tinubu, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, the Armed Forces, the Nigeria Police, the Department of State Services (DSS), intelligence agencies, Amotekun Corps, local hunters and vigilantes for their roles in the successful operation.

He also applauded Oyo State Governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde, for standing by the affected families throughout the period and for pledging rehabilitation support for the rescued victims.

“For the children who have returned, for the teachers reunited with their families and for parents whose tears have turned to joy, we give God all the glory,” Okoh stated.

While celebrating the breakthrough, the CAN president expressed concern that many families across the country, particularly in Borno, Niger and other states, are still grieving as their loved ones remain in the hands of terrorists, bandits and other criminal groups.

“The rescue in Oyo should strengthen our determination to secure the freedom of every Nigerian still held by terrorists, bandits or other criminal groups. They must know they have not been forgotten,” he said.

Okoh stressed that every Nigerian’s life is precious and called on authorities to intensify intelligence gathering, rescue operations and community policing to secure the release of all remaining captives.

CAN also called on the Federal Government, state governments, churches and humanitarian organizations to provide counselling, medical care and emotional support for the rescued children and teachers to aid their recovery from the trauma of captivity.

According to Okoh, “Schools must once again become safe places for learning and not centres of fear.”

He noted that the spate of abductions in schools has created anxiety among parents, teachers and students, and must be addressed urgently.

The association reaffirmed its commitment to continue praying for the safe return of all kidnapped Nigerians and for God’s protection upon security personnel battling criminal elements across the country.

The rescue in Oriire LGA comes amid growing public pressure on government at all levels to prioritize the safety of schools and communities, and to end the cycle of mass abductions that has plagued parts of the country in recent years.