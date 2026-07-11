Ogun Farmers Restate Confidence in Abiodun’s Agric Policies, Reject Blackmail

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Farmers in Ogun State under the auspices of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), yesterday, expressed confidence in the agricultural policies of Governor Dapo Abiodun’s administration and being implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture with Mr. Bolu Owotomo as the commissioner.

The farmers stated their position at a news conference in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, where the association clarified its leadership status and roles in the agricultural sector.

Speaking on behalf of the farmers, AFAN Public Relations Officer, Mrs. Oluwarotimi Sogunle, said farmers in all zones and local government areas of the state, have never partaken in any action that tarnishes the goodwill and benevolence of both the governor and the Commissioner for Agriculture.

According to the AFAN, the association had written to the governor, the Commissioner for Agriculture, the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Police, that they have nothing to do with some people that branded themselves as Executive of AFAN from Abuja.

Sogunle, who was flanked by the AFAN Chairman and Secretary, Alhaja Ganiyat Adeoye- Kuahumo and Prince Abiodun Ogunjimi respectively, said the purported executive, was not known to farmers in Ogun State describing them as impostors, who only want to benefit where they did not sow.

He said, “We want to state that few months ago some people who had never been part of AFAN in Ogun State wrote to the state as being AFAN Executives from Abuja and we made it clear to the state government, the DSS, the Commissioner of Police, others, that they are impersonators and that Abuja cannot impose leadership on Ogun State.

“AFAN as the Association emanates from farm clusters to local government, commodities, farmers cooperatives and others.

“According to our constitution, only their elected leaders from local governments can become executives at the state level and this was the established order, with a long history of transition.

“The question is where did they derive their power. However, because we wouldn’t for any reason drag our state into unnecessary uproar, we restricted our communication on the matter to correspondences only.”

Sogunle said they were surprised a few days ago when their attention of the association was called that the impersonators used its logo for political and selfish purposes at Ado-Odo, Ota, Ogun State.

“We are here to make it clear and state equivocally to everyone in Ogun State that our association is for farmers interest and the current Executive Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, CON, is our Patron and he has delivered better than his predecessors in the area of agriculture in Ogun State, evidences abound all over the state.

“For avoidance of doubt, 28 different agricultural infrastructures are newly built in all our farm settlements, clusters in all Senatorial Zones, Ajegunle Farm Settlement has 5,000 per day broiler processing plant, with four cold rooms all powered with 1 megawatts solar equipment. Eruwe, Eweje, Ilaro, Coker have processing centres. So we have no reason whatsoever to do otherwise.

“Painting AFAN Ogun State and our Chairperson, Alhaja Ganiyat I. Adeoye-Kushimo black to our Patron and benefactor Senator Solomon Adeola Olamilekan was the height of insult as evidences are known to farmers in all local government that he gave 20 tractors with ploughs and tricycles to farmers in Ogun State, more importantly he regulated the price.

“These we have enjoyed for two agricultural seasons with cash and other value chain additions to many of our farmers. He also promised to do more.

“We remain committed and grateful for his good works. We reciprocate his genuine care for farmers by giving him an award last April during our congress and we will continue to support him having helped to lift our farmers up.”