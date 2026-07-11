Hosting Major Superstars, Afro Nation Festival Wrapped with Spectacular Performances from Wizkid, Asake, Burna Boy

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

In its sixth edition which took place on the stunning shores of Praia da Rocha in Portimão, Algarve, Portugal from July 3–5, 2026, world’s biggest Afrobeats festival, Afro Nation Festival, featured an explosive lineup celebrating Afrobeats, Amapiano, Dancehall and R&B. The three-day event included highly anticipated performances on the main stage as well as the popular Piano People stage.

Hosting major global superstars, including special guests Gunna and Kehlani, The Piano People Stage served as the dedicated hub for Amapiano, bringing heavy-hitters like Uncle Waffles, Focalistic, and Daliwonga. The Afrotronic Stage: A newly introduced stage for 2026 musical fiesta highlighted Afro House and electronic sounds.

The Afro Nation Portugal 2026 was packed with three action-filled nights headlined by Nigerian superstars Burna Boy, Asake, and Wizkid, who each delivered spectacular performances that set the tone for the festival. The trio thrilled fans with hit-filled sets and high-energy stage productions, with all three serving as headliners across the 3-day event.

Thrilling thousands of fans with a hit-filled set that showcased why he remains one of Africa’s biggest global stars, Burna Boy had the crowd singing along, bringing unmatched energy to the festival stage. Coinciding with his birthday celebration, the moment added a personal touch to an already lively performance, with the crowd interaction becoming one of the highlights of the night.

Asake took centre stage on the second day of Afro Nation Portugal, delivering a captivating headline performance that had thousands of fans singing along to some of his biggest hits. He also showcased songs from his recently released album, performing tracks such as “MCBH,” “Gratitude,” and “Forgiveness,” further cementing his status as one of Afrobeats’ biggest global stars.

Wizkid brought the festival to a thrilling close, delivering captivating performance on the festival’s final night that had thousands of fans singing every word to his biggest hits. Wizkid commanded the stage with an electrifying set packed with fan favourites from across his celebrated catalogue, including chart-topping anthems such as “Kese“ and the global smash hit “Essence.”

Other Nigerian artists including Olamide, Wande Coal, Blaqbonez, and Young Jonn also took to the stage, representing the country’s vibrant music scene with standout performances that have defined Afro Nation since its launch in Portugal in 2019. The 2026 edition recorded massive celebration of African music, diaspora culture, expanding across multiple stages to capture the breadth of the genre.

Beyond Nigeria, the festival showcased talent from across the continent. South African Tyla headlined the opening night, while Congolese music legend Awilo Longomba, Ugandan star Joshua Baraka, and Ghanaian duo R2Bees also delivered thrilling performances, highlighting the rich musical diversity that has made Afro Nation one of the world’s premier celebrations of African music and culture.

While several stars have graced the Afro Nation stage over, artists like Wizkid, Burna Boy, Asake, and Olamide and Davido remain the festival’s attraction, each returning multiple times as headliners and crowd favorites. Nigerian artistes have played a defining role in the festival’s global success, delivering unforgettable performances across editions in different countries over the years.

Becoming a trending item online during the festival sets, with several blogs and social media feeds and repost reel time from dedicated handles, the 2026 Afro Nation weekend wrapped with funfair and organizers are already looking ahead. Dates for the next summer festival have been confirmed for June 9–11, 2027, returning once again to Portimão.