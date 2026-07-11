From Odunlade Adekola to Mercy Aigbe, Star-studded Cast of ‘The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives’ Unveiled

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

“The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives” is the bestselling 2010 debut novel by Nigerian author Lola Shoneyin. The scandalous, dark comedy follows a wealthy, uneducated polygamist in Ibadan whose patriarchal household is upended when his fourth wife, an educated university graduate, is brought in and unwittingly uncovers the dark secrets of his three senior wives.

The novel is making its way to cinemas across Nigeria and multiple international territories this December, positioning it as a major holiday theatrical event, and EbonyLife Films recently unveiled the cast list. A major big-screen adaptation of Lola Shoneyin’s widely acclaimed book, “The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives” marks the first ever feature film adaptation of Shoneyin’s bestselling novel.

The film features an ensemble cast, led by Odunlade Adekola. From Odunlade Adekola as the vulnerable patriarch to sparring co-wives Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe, Bimbo Ademoye, and Omowunmi Dada, director Daniel Oriahi assembled a wide, generational mix of Nollywood talent to inhabit the secretive world of Ibadan’s most infamous compound.

Other cast members of the star-studded adaption include Shaffy Bello, Bisola Aiyeola, Lateef Adedimeji, Kunle Remi, Bolaji Ogunmola, Bimbo Manuel, Tina Mba, Daniel Effiong, Femi Branch, BukunmiAdeagaIlori, and Constance Olatunde. The entire story hinges on the delicate, often hilarious balance of power between a wealthy, unlettered patriarch and the women managing his home.

An unflinching and richly layered exploration of power, patriarchy, secrets and survival, the film is adapted for the screen by Adze Ugah, Lola Shoneyin, and Heidi Uys, delivering a bold cinematic reimagining of Shoneyin’s acclaimed work. Find below the full cast lineup stepping into these definitive literary roles for EbonyLife’s upcoming adaptation.

Odunlade Adekola as Baba Segi: The ultimate patriarch. He is proud, loud, and entirely convinced he controls his household—though he is deeply vulnerable underneath it all.

Iyabo Ojo as Iya Segi: The first wife and the undisputed strategist. She is sharp, she commands authority, and she protects her space fiercely while hiding her own old wounds.

Mercy Aigbe as Iya Tope: The peacemaker of the compound. Quiet, gentle, and highly observant, she sees a lot more than she lets on.

Bimbo Ademoye as Iya Femi: The ambitious third wife. She is cunning, desperate to secure her position, and definitely not one to cross.

Omowunmi Dada as Bolanle: The university-educated outsider. Her entry into the family as the fourth wife is the exact domino that starts to unspool the entire family legacy.

The supporting lineup is a treasure trove of familiar faces, fans favourites:

Bimbo Manuel as Teacher: The trusted confidant who hears Baba Segi’s actual truths.

Nkechi Blessing as Mrs Bakare: The community’s fiercely protective mother figure.

Bisola Aiyeola as Yemisi: The local matchmaker who always has an ear to the ground.

Olarotimi Fakunle as Taju: The silent observer who knows the home’s real mechanics.

Constance Olatunde as Segi and Maleek of Ikorodu Bois as Akin: Stepping in as the family’s eldest daughter and dutiful son.

Tina Mba and Blessing Nze: Playing the ruthless nurse and the messenger of truth respectively—two people you definitely want to watch closely.

Daniel Etim Effiong as Dr Idibia and Uzor Arukwe as Dr Ade: The medical professionals who act as the ultimate catalysts for the family’s big secrets.

Kunle Remi as Tunde: The man behind a forbidden romance.

Mike Azu as The Butcher: A passionate lover nestled deep within the town’s gossip loops.

Nancy Isime as Bisi: The local temptress.

Bolaji Ogunmola as Aunty Clara: The local madam.

Binta Ayo Mogaji as Grandma: The cruel matriarch who sets a lot of the traditional tone.

The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives, a major big-screen adaptation of Lola Shoneyin’s internationally acclaimed novel, set for a wide global theatrical release this December.