Wasiu Babalola: Tourism Major Contributor to National Development

Acting President, Nigerian Hotel and Catering Institute and Chairperson, National Technical/Mirror Committee of Tourism and Related Services, Prof. Wasiu Adeyemo Babalola, speaks on how tourism contributes to national development, knowledge gap in hospitality industry, among other issues. Charles Ajunwa brings the excerpts:

Are there efforts to bridge the knowledge gap in the hospitality industry?

Yes, significant efforts are being made to bridge the knowledge gap in Nigeria’s hospitality industry. Professional bodies, academic institutions, regulatory agencies, and industry practitioners are increasingly collaborating to provide capacity-building programmes, certifications, executive training, and continuous professional development initiatives. The integration of technology, artificial intelligence, revenue management, sustainability practices, and global best practices into hospitality education is also helping to equip professionals with relevant competencies.

However, more work still needs to be done to strengthen the linkage between academia and industry; and particularly among industry players. Hospitality curricula must remain responsive to emerging industry trends, while employers should invest more in staff training, mentorship, internships, and practical exposure. Bridging the knowledge gap requires a collective effort from government, educational institutions, industry associations, and private sector operators.

How can sustainable hospitality be achieved in Nigeria?

Sustainable hospitality can be achieved through a deliberate balance of economic viability, environmental responsibility, and social inclusiveness. Hotels and tourism businesses must consciously adopt resource-efficient practices such as energy conservation, water management, waste reduction, recycling, and the use of renewable energy sources where feasible. Equally important is supporting local communities through employment generation, local sourcing of products, and preservation of cultural heritage. I must acknowledge the Ikogosi Spring Resort model in leading this idea across its operations, administration and investment approached. So, you can see that it is already with us but we need more businesses to make conscious efforts in this direction.

Government also has a critical role to play by providing policy incentives, tax reliefs, and regulatory frameworks that encourage sustainable investments. Industry stakeholders must embrace sustainability not merely as a compliance requirement but as a strategic business approach that enhances competitiveness, reduces operating costs, and ensures long-term profitability.

Suitable eco-friendly technologies are still lacking in most Nigerian hotels. How do you enforce compliance?

Enforcement should be driven through a combination of regulation, incentives, awareness, and industry standards. Regulatory agencies can establish minimum environmental performance requirements for hospitality establishments, while professional bodies and hotel associations can promote sustainability certification schemes and best-practice guidelines.

Beyond enforcement, government should encourage compliance through incentives such as tax rebates, low-interest financing, and grants for hotels investing in eco-friendly technologies. Many operators are willing to adopt green technologies but are constrained by cost considerations. Therefore, a balanced approach that combines compliance measures with financial support and technical guidance is likely to achieve better results than punitive measures alone

Paucity of funds remains a major setback in the area of hotel growth in Nigeria. How are you addressing this issue?

Access to affordable finance remains one of the most significant challenges facing hotel development and expansion in Nigeria. High interest rates, limited long-term financing options, and economic uncertainties often discourage investment in the sector. To address this challenge, industry stakeholders continue to advocate for tourism and hospitality-specific intervention funds, development finance support, and favourable lending conditions from financial institutions.

At the institutional and professional level, we encourage operators to strengthen corporate governance, improve financial reporting, adopt modern revenue management practices, and develop bankable business models that enhance investor confidence. Public-private partnerships, strategic alliances, and alternative financing models are also emerging nationwide as viable solutions for supporting sustainable hotel growth.

What’s your assessment of tourism in Nigeria?

Nigeria possesses enormous tourism potential, with diverse cultural heritage, historical sites, festivals, wildlife resources, gastronomy, entertainment, and business tourism opportunities. Despite these advantages, the sector has not yet achieved its full potential due to challenges such as inadequate infrastructure, security concerns, inconsistent policy implementation, limited destination marketing, and insufficient investment in tourism assets.

Nevertheless, I remain optimistic about the future of tourism in Nigeria. Growing domestic tourism, increased private sector participation, digital marketing opportunities, cultural tourism development, and renewed government interest in tourism diversification present significant opportunities for growth. With strategic planning, improved infrastructure, stronger destination management, and effective stakeholder collaboration, certification and standardisation of the workforce within available and progressive legal frameworks, tourism can become a major contributor to national economic development, employment generation, and foreign exchange earnings.