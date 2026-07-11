Ejike Ndiulo Moves to Academia, Joins Covenant University

Dr. Ejike Ndiulo, an accomplished marketing communications strategist, public relations expert and award-winning journalist, has joined the faculty of Covenant University, Ota, marking a significant transition from the corporate communications and marketing to academia.

According to a statement yesterday, Ndiulo brings more than two decades of experience in strategic marketing, corporate communications and brand management to the classroom, where he is expected to mentor and equip the next generation of business and communications professionals. He recently earned a PhD in Strategic Marketing Management from Babcock University.

Throughout his career, Ndiulo consistently advocated for a greater strategic role for communication professionals in organisational leadership, arguing that public relations should be an integral part of executive decision-making rather than a reactive function.

Before joining Covenant University, he served as Chief Thinker at Henryjvaleens Limited, a public relations, marketing and corporate consulting firm, where he advised leading organisations on brand strategy, reputation management, market penetration and business growth.

He previously headed Corporate Communications at Air Peace Limited, where he led several high-impact brand campaigns and stakeholder engagement initiatives. Earlier, he spent about a decade as Head of Corporate Communications at Fidelity Bank Plc, overseeing a multi-billion-naira marketing communications portfolio.

His career also spans international business development and journalism. He served as a Business Development Representative for the BBC World Service and Special Projects Manager for the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce (DIHK). Before venturing into corporate communications, he was an award-winning Senior Financial Correspondent with THISDAY Newspapers.

Ndiulo won the Nigeria Media Merit Award (NMMA) as Insurance Reporter of the Year and was also runner-up for Financial Reporter of the Year. He is a member of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (formerly APCON), and the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN).

A senior media executive who congratulated him on the appointment described Covenant University as “a major beneficiary” of the move, saying Ndiulo’s combination of scholarly excellence and real-world executive experience would inspire and prepare students for leadership in today’s dynamic business environment.