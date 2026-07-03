Ododo: Kogi No Longer Safe Haven for Criminals

Kogi State government has declared the state as a no go area for criminally minded people and lauded the government at the centre for strengthening security architecture nationwide.

Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi state has hailed President Bola Tinubu for his unwavering commitment to strengthening security architecture across Nigeria, particularly in Kogi State.

According to him, the President’s strategic investments and support for security agencies have significantly curtailed criminal activities in the state.

Ododo made the remarks recently during an inspection visit to the newly established 21 Battalion Barracks in Anyigba, Kogi State, where he assessed operational facilities and interacted with military personnel stationed in the area.

The Governor, who was impressed by the level of operational readiness and the rapid establishment of the military formation, described the barracks as a clear demonstration of President Tinubu’s resolve to support sub-national governments in confronting insecurity across the country.

He stressed that the presence of the military formation has brought remarkable improvements to security in Kogi East, leading to a drastic reduction in cases of kidnapping, armed robbery, communal conflicts and other criminal activities that once threatened the peace of the region.

His words: “I am here today to appreciate all the gallant officers who are making sacrifices daily to ensure that our people sleep with their two eyes closed. Since your arrival, the security situation in Kogi East has improved tremendously. Cases of kidnapping, armed robbery and other criminal activities have reduced significantly.”

The Governor emphasized that criminals have come to realize that Kogi State is no longer a fertile ground for their operations, declaring that there is no market for criminality anywhere within the state.

“Criminals now know that Kogi State is not a fertile land for them. There is no market for criminality in our state. We will continue to confront them until they have no hiding place,” he said.

Ododo particularly commended President Tinubu for providing critical support to states in the fight against insecurity, noting that the President has consistently demonstrated a practical commitment to securing lives and property across the federation.

“Mr. President is doing well. He has supported the sub-national governments immensely. He cannot be in all the 36 states fighting criminals, so we serve as his foot soldiers. We are working together to ensure that every part of Kogi remains safe and secure.”

He further disclosed that the Federal Government, under President Tinubu, has approved necessary air support for security operations whenever required, describing the intervention as a major boost to ongoing efforts against criminal elements.

“Mr. President has graciously granted approval that whenever we need air support, it will be made available. This demonstrates his commitment to ensuring that security agencies have the resources required to effectively combat criminality.”

Ododo also acknowledged the contributions of the Office of the National Security Adviser under Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the Chief of Army Staff, the Inspector General of Police, the Director General of the Department of State Services, and other security chiefs for their coordinated efforts in restoring peace and stability.

The Governor reiterated his government’s determination to continue investing heavily in security, stressing that no amount of resources would be considered too much when it comes to protecting lives and property.

“No amount of resources will be too much to deploy in saving lives. Our administration remains committed to supporting security agencies with everything necessary to protect our people. Security remains our top priority because without security, there can be no meaningful development,” he said.

While commending the Commanding Officer of the 21 Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Godiya Solomon Monday for his leadership and dedication, Ododo praised the officers and soldiers for their patriotism, courage and selfless service to the nation.

According to him: “You are rendering selfless service to Nigeria. We may not be able to adequately repay your sacrifices, but history will remember your commitment and dedication. We are proud of you and we will continue to stand firmly behind you.”

The Governor assured the military authorities that the state Government would continue to provide every necessary support required to sustain the gains already recorded in the fight against insecurity, especially as farmers prepare for the planting season.

He urged the troops to sustain the momentum and remain focused on their mandate of protecting communities from criminal elements, expressing confidence that the combined efforts of the Federal Government, the military and other security agencies would ultimately defeat all threats to peace and stability in the state.