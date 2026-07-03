Bibopere Ajube: From the Creeks to a Life of Philanthropy, Service

For many in the riverine communities of Ondo State, Senior High Chief Bibopere Ajube’s journey is a story of remarkable transformation. Once known as a prominent figure during the Niger Delta militancy era, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Gallery Security Services Limited has redirected his influence towards improving lives through philanthropy, community development and security. As he marks his 50th birthday on July 7, Bukola Lasisi writes that his legacy is increasingly defined not by the conflicts of the past but by years of investing in education, healthcare, youth empowerment and infrastructure, bringing hope and opportunity to thousands across the coastal communities he calls home

“I always ask myself, why was man born? I have studied it and discovered that it is to help others and not only themselves. When a man is given grace, it is to advance the environment, help people and ensure peace and development. I see myself as blessed by God for my people.”

— Senior High Chief Bibopere Ajube

These words, spoken with quiet conviction during the 13th anniversary of Gallery Security Services Limited (GSSL) in November 2025, capture the essence of a life dedicated not to personal empire-building but to communal transformation.

In the riverine communities of Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State, where the Atlantic Ocean’s waves lap against fragile shorelines, Senior High Chief Bibopere Ajube has emerged as a beacon of hope.

Ajube had before now proven his mettle as a burden bearer of his Arogbo-Ibe people of the Ijaw extraction in the western flank of the ethnic nationality. Popularly known as Shoot-at-Sight, he featured very prominently in the heydays of the Niger Delta militancy crisis when youths, particularly of Ijaw extraction, drew the attention of the Federal Government to the plight of their people in the oil-rich region.

Alongside High Chief Government Ekpemupolo (alias Tompolo), Ajube, who turns 50 years on July 7, was one of the key freedom fighters in the Delta-Edo-Ondo axis during that era.

The experience garnered has equally proved to be invaluable. Through his GSSL – a subsidiary of the Bibopere Group – that has secured Nigeria’s vital oil installations and coastal waterways along the Ondo, Edo, Ogun, and Lagos corridor, he has not only tamed the tides of sea piracy, illegal bunkering, kidnapping, and cultism but has also channeled the fruits of that success into relentless humanitarian interventions.

His efforts have lifted thousands from the lowest rungs of society, turning despair into dignity through free healthcare, scholarships, job placements, solar electrification projects and a web of other support schemes that make life meaningful in an otherwise forgotten corner of the Niger Delta.

Ajube’s philanthropy is not performative charity but a deliberate philosophy of servant-leadership. At the Youth in Coastal Defence Summit 2025, held on November 19 at God’s Own City in Agadagba-Obon, he told over 1,000 participants — youths, students from Arogbo City Academy and Derimobo Model College, security stakeholders, and community advocates —that he does not see himself as a leader with a fixed tenure.

“Some leaders have tenure. They lead and go, but a servant serves for as long as he is alive,” he declared to thunderous applause.

The GSSL founder and Chief Executive Officer announced the formation of a committee to help residents take personal responsibility for their challenges while pledging assistance for youths seeking enlistment in federal agencies such as the Army, Navy, Customs, NDLEA, and NSCDC.

“We will help you as youths of our communities to join these national agencies. I am a community servant. I will serve you till God calls me home.”

The event underscored a broader truth: in coastal communities plagued by poverty and limited opportunities, Ajube’s interventions create pathways out of the cycle of deprivation. Job placement schemes have become a lifeline. Hundreds of young men and women from Arogbo Kingdom and surrounding areas have been guided into federal and state institutions, armed with training, documentation support, and advocacy that only a man with his reach can provide. These placements are not mere favours; they are strategic investments in human capital, equipping families with steady incomes and reducing the allure of crime.

Equally transformative is his commitment to education. Scholarships for children in the riverine communities have become a cornerstone of his legacy. In a region where many parents cannot afford textbooks, uniforms, or examination fees, Ajube’s programmes cover tuition, supplies, and even boarding for promising students. The presence of secondary school pupils at the 2025 summit was no coincidence; it reflected his belief that educating the next generation is the surest way to secure the future. Parents who once watched their children drop out now speak of wards pursuing diplomas and degrees, returning as teachers, nurses, and engineers who give back to the very communities that nurtured them.

One community leader noted that “Chief Ajube’s scholarship net has caught children who would have become statistics of failure and turned them into assets for the kingdom.”

Nowhere is his compassion more visible than in healthcare. The free medical outreach that formed the heart of the 13th anniversary celebrations drew no fewer than 500 residents to the premises of Bradama International Skill Works, another firm in the Bibopere Group, in Agadagba-Obon. From 8am until evening, doctors, nurses, and volunteers provided free check-ups, basic treatments, drug dispensing, and health education. Hypertension, diabetes and malaria — silent killers in areas with poor sanitation and limited hospital access — were diagnosed and treatment administered on the spot. Essential drugs worth hundreds of millions of naira were distributed without charge.

Community Leader High Chief Israel Timi Emokenigha, addressing the crowd in the local dialect and Pidgin English, emphasised personal hygiene and adherence to prescriptions, reminding everyone that “prevention is better than cure.”

Eighty-year-old Evangelist Nathaniel O. Egbeyan captured the mood when he described Ajube as “a man with the heart of gold” and “our God-sent angel.” “This is what the Bible teaches — love your neighbours as yourself,” he said, urging other wealthy indigenes to emulate the gesture. “Many of them do not have the means to go to the hospital… All this runs into hundreds of millions of Naira. May God bless him always.”

Pharmacist Temitope Olowolayemo, one of the medical personnel on duty, said the exercise “revealing,” noting the prevalence of preventable ailments. “What we are witnessing here today is a show of a man who loves his people and earnestly wants the best for them,” he told journalists. “He understands that without good health, there is nothing else to enjoy.”

The Vice Chairman of Ese-Odo Local Government Area, Ms. Beauty Modimu, echoed the same sentiment, referring to Ajube as “our big brother who has always been there for us. This is what he does from time to time. We cannot thank him enough.”

Beyond healthcare and education, Ajube has addressed the most basic infrastructural deficits. In communities disconnected entirely from the national grid, his solar light projects have brought illumination where darkness once reigned. Streetlights and home solar kits now dot villages that previously relied on kerosene lamps and generator fumes. Families can now study at night, small businesses operate after dusk, and security is enhanced against night-time threats.

These interventions, funded through the Bibopere Group’s corporate social responsibility arm, demonstrate a holistic approach: security without development is hollow, but development without basic amenities is impossible.

The impact ripples across generations. Widows and families of departed Gallery Security personnel receive ongoing succour, including awards and support packages during anniversary celebrations.

Stakeholders from across Arogbo Kingdom and Ese-Odo LGA continue to pour encomiums on him. They describe a man whose philanthropy is measured not in press releases but in lives transformed: the hypertensive grandmother who can now walk without pain, the graduate who secured a Navy posting, the child whose solar-lit classroom became a launchpad for success. In a nation where many leaders extract from their people, Senior High Chief Bibopere Ajube gives without fanfare, insisting he is merely fulfilling a divine mandate.

As Nigeria grapples with coastal insecurity and rural neglect, Ajube stands as proof that private enterprise and public good can converge. His Gallery Security Services does not merely guard infrastructure; it guards human potential. From free clinics to solar-powered futures, from scholarships to federal and state jobs, his sundry schemes have made life meaningful for a people long consigned to the margins.

In his own words, he remains their servant, ready to serve for life. And in the coastal communities of Ondo State, that service is writing a new chapter — one of dignity, opportunity, and unyielding hope — for generations yet unborn.