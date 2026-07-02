PAAU’s VC Vows to Tackle Insecurity within Varsity Community

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Vice-Chancellor of Prince Abubakar Audu University, Anyigba, Kogi State, Professor Salisu Usman, has strengthened the university’s security architecture with the donation of two branded operational vehicles to security agencies to support anti-cultism operations and enhance safety on campus and in the host community.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Public Relations Office of the institution, Uredo Omale, and made available to journalists in Lokoja yesterday.

“He made this known at the Expanded Security Stakeholders’ meeting held on June 29, 2026, at the University Council Chamber, where members of the university community, security agencies, traditional rulers, and other critical stakeholders deliberated on strategies for strengthening security within and around the university.

In his remarks, the vice-chancellor welcomed stakeholders to the meeting and stressed its importance in sustaining a peaceful, safe and conducive learning environment for staff, students and members of the host community.

He noted that the university management remains committed to maintaining a secure campus through sustained collaboration with security agencies, traditional institutions and relevant stakeholders.

Professor Usman stressed that two operational vehicles were purchased as part of the university’s deliberate efforts to stamp out criminal activities, including cult-related activities and other social vices within and around the university community.

He added that one of the vehicles had been dedicated to anti-cultism operations (Joint Security & Anti – Cultism Squad) whilst the second would strengthen routine security patrols within the university and its environs (Security Patrol Team).

He disclosed further that at its 403rd meeting, the University Management Committee (UMC) approved the reconstitution of the Students’ Disciplinary Committee and the Examination Misconduct Committee to strengthen discipline and ensure the effective enforcement of the university’s rules and regulations.

Usman also announced the establishment of a Committee on Behavioural Change and Cult Renunciation to identify, counsel, and rehabilitate students involved in anti-social activities.

He noted that the initiative would provide an opportunity for affected students to renounce unlawful associations and embrace responsible conduct, warning that those who refused to desist from criminal activities would face the full wrath of the law.

The VC urged members of the public to disregard a viral video circulating on social media that falsely linked cult activities to Prince Abubakar Audu University, Anyigba, clarifying that the incident neither happened in the University nor in Kogi State. He described the video as misleading and malicious, circulated with the intention of creating unnecessary panic.

The Vice-Chancellor reassured students, parents and guardians of the university’s unwavering commitment to the safety of lives and property, adding that the institution would continue to strengthen its partnership with security agencies to eliminate all forms of criminality.

Prof. Usman expressed profound appreciation to the Governor of Kogi State, His Excellency Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, for his undying support, dedication, and commitment to strengthening the university’s security architecture.

He also acknowledged the continued mentorship and support of the immediate past state Governor, His Excellency Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello, which, he noted, had significantly impacted the peaceful and agreeable academic environment in the university.

In their separate remarks, the Ogohi Onu-Anyigba, HRH, Alhaji Shaibu Okolo, and the Chairman of Dekina Local Government Area, Hon. John Urah Ikani, commended the university’s management for its proactive approach to security and pledged their continued support towards sustaining peace and safety within the university community.

The meeting was attended by heads of security agencies, traditional rulers, representatives of the host community, and other stakeholders, who unanimously reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the university’s efforts at maintaining a safe and secure environment for teaching, learning and research.