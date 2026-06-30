Tinubu commissions Arterial Road N5, Abuja, Commends Julius Berger’s world-class Delivery

Bennett Oghifo

President Bola Tinubu has declared that Nigeria’s leading engineering construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC is a world-class firm that does not take its projects lightly. He spoke at the commissioning of the full scope development of Arterial Road N5 (Obafemi Awolowo Way) from Life Camp Junction to Ring Road III, Dape District Section, Abuja.

The President who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima defied the heavy rainfall to inaugurate the project commending the construction company for a good job done with its trademark professionalism. I commend Julius Berger for marching speed with world-class engineering and for treating this assignment with the seriousness it deserves.

Stating that in the past, projects like the Arterial Road N5 were easily abandoned and became permanent features in government’s budget with 10- or 15-years excuses for such neglect, Tinubu said, we are here to commission the Dape District Section of Arterial Road N5 from Life Camp Junction to Ring Road 3. We did not inherit this section from previous administrations. We conceived it, funded it and delivered it. It was awarded to Julius Berger with a strict 15-month deadline and plucked up in October 2024.

According to Tinubu, infrastructure is the measure by which every civilised nation announces its seriousness and no country’s capital can carry the weight of national ambition if its activities are blocked by neglect, excuses, and abandoned promises. He thus declared that the foregoing underscores why the administration will never rest until we have made the Federal Capital Territory not only a functional seat of government but a capital worthy of our Federation.

He lauded the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Barr. Nysom Wike, Shettima for his foresighted hardwork, saying that, the Honourable Minister of the FCT, Barrister Nyesom Wike, has indeed earned his place as the engine of execution, a man under whom excuses have lost their hiding place. The Minister has shown what happens when political will meets accountability. We fund projects to see results, not to hear explanations for failure.

For the FCT minister, Julius Berger never takes any given assignment lightly. Speaking pointedly at the Vice President, Wike said, Your Excellency, Mr. President, let me say clearly and thank the Managing Director of Julius Berger. It has not been easy. One company I know that does not joke when you give them assignment is Julius Berger Nigeria PLC. I want to sincerely thank them.

Recalling a recent interaction, he had with the management of the construction company, the minister said, I called the Regional Manager, Mr. Oliver Berger; I said, Mr. Oliver, you know, we will soon be having our third-year anniversary. Promise us that we will include this section for the inauguration in the third-year anniversary of Mr. President. As usual, he laughed and he said, you know, if you play your own game, we will play our own game. The minister continued, what is the game there? It simply means, perform your own obligation, leave the rest for us. I thank them that they have fulfilled the promise and we have also done our own part. So, you fall for me, I fall for you. You do for me; I do for you.

Wike recalled: “today is Day 2 of the 31 days earmarked for commissioning of projects in the FCT this year. Your Excellency, it is important to put on record that June 24, 2024, when we had the first-year anniversary of Mr. President, Your Excellency, we took 9 days of commissioning of projects. In the second-year anniversary, we took 19 days, and now, to the glory of God, in this third year, we are taking 31 days of commissioning of projects.”

The Managing Director of the construction firm who spoke earlier, declared that Julius Berger delivered a project that required massive technical execution.