Radiant diGiLog Unveils AI Platform to Boost  Productivity

An indigenous firm, Radiant diGiLog, has unveiled an all-in-one workforce management and productivity platform for tracking attendance, shifts, payroll, and human resource operations.

The platform, also known as Radiant diGiLog, was launched during the Route to Market West Africa Exhibition 2026, in Lagos, where business leaders and others gathered to discuss business growth and market development opportunities.

The Managing Director of Radiant diGiLog, Mrs. Tayo Babatunde, who disclosed in a statement yesterday, added that the platform was also launched in other selected markets, including the United Kingdom, South Africa, Uganda and Canada.

She said the platform was designed to help organisations to improve visibility, accountability and execution.

According to Babatunde, the platform was developed in response to growing business demand for better visibility into workforce activities, operational performance and task execution.

She said businesses had continued to rely on manual processes, spreadsheets, WhatsApp groups and fragmented reporting systems to manage work execution, often creating productivity gaps, delays and accountability challenges.

She said:“Many organisations continue to manage work using disconnected systems and manual processes. Many business leaders know what they want to achieve, but they often struggle with visibility into what is happening across locations, teams and day-to-day operations. The challenge is not always effort; sometimes it is clarity. As businesses grow, maintaining visibility across teams, locations and daily operations becomes more challenging. Radiant diGiLog was created to help businesses work smarter, improve accountability and support sustainable growth.”

The MD said the platform provided tools that would help organisations to manage attendance, workforce activities, reporting, task execution and productivity through a single digital environment.

According to Babatunde, workforce productivity and operational visibility will become increasingly important business priorities as organisations seek more efficient ways to manage people and performance.

She said the launch reflected Radiant diGiLog’s broader ambition to support businesses across multiple markets while remaining relevant to practical realities faced by organisations operating in Africa.

“Our goal is simple: we want to help businesses to work smarter and grow faster by creating greater visibility, accountability and coordination across their operations,” Babatunde added.

She said that, as part of the Radiant diGiLog launch, the firm would give businesses free 30-day trial period to experience the platform and evaluate its relevance to their operational needs.

The managing director explained that the introduction of Radiant diGiLog reflected the commitment of the firm to helping organisations to improve productivity and business performance through smarter workforce management.