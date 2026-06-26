NSHA: Celebrating Eight Years of Recognising Nigeria’s Unsung Nation Builders 

In an era where visibility often attracts more attention than value, the Nigerian Silent Heroes Award (NSHA), has spent eight years championing a different narrative. As the initiative prepares to honour 60 distinguished Nigerians in Abuja on June 27, it once again shines a light on individuals whose contributions to governance, security, business, philanthropy, media and community development have helped shape the nation, often far from public acclaim. More than an awards ceremony, the programme has evolved into a celebration of integrity, sacrifice and service, recognising the men and women whose quiet efforts continue to keep the wheels of national progress turning. Chiemelie Ezeobi reports

Sixty Nigerians drawn from government, business, philanthropy, media, traditional institutions and the security sector will take centre stage in Abuja on June 27 as the Silent Heroes Award celebrates individuals whose contributions to national development have largely taken place away from public attention.

The eighth edition of the award, scheduled for the Wells Carlton Hotel, Asokoro, Abuja, will honour men and women described by organisers as those “oiling our nation’s wheel of progress” through selfless service, integrity and commitment to the common good.

Far from being a conventional awards ceremony, the initiative has built its reputation over the past eight years by recognising individuals whose work often goes unnoticed despite its impact on institutions, communities and national development.

Celebrating Service Beyond The Spotlight

Since its inception in 2018, the Silent Heroes Award has carved a distinctive niche by deliberately focusing on people whose achievements are rarely amplified in public discourse.

Rather than rewarding visibility or celebrity status, organisers say the award seeks out Nigerians whose dedication and sacrifice continue to strengthen society without fanfare.

The process involves identifying individuals across various sectors whose contributions have produced measurable impact despite attracting little public attention.

Recipients over the years have included people who have strengthened institutions, supported vulnerable communities, driven reforms and promoted national development without seeking recognition.

According to the organisers, the award serves as a reminder that many of the values essential to nation-building, including integrity, patriotism and sacrifice, are often demonstrated quietly.

Recognition Rooted in Values

Speaking ahead of the 2026 edition, the Project Coordinator of the initiative, Mrs Ozioma Sonia Odita-Sunday, said the award remains focused on character and service rather than popularity.

“The Silent Heroes Award is about values—decency, honesty, and a commitment to the common good. And it is a reminder that patriotism isn’t always loud. Sometimes, the biggest impact is in little things we do correctly, selflessly and consistently every day,” she said.

Her comments reflect the central philosophy of the initiative, which holds that meaningful service does not require public applause to make a lasting difference.

Leaders Across Sectors Make The 2026 List

This year’s edition will recognise 46 principal honourees alongside 14 other distinguished Nigerians.

The list cuts across public service, business, philanthropy, traditional institutions, media, governance and security.

Among the technocrats selected for recognition are Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, Oluwaseun Faleye; Director-General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, Jobson Oseodion Ewalefoh; and Executive Director of the Nigeria Revenue Service, Bolaji Akintola.

The business and entrepreneurial category includes Dr Aisha Achimugu, Chief Executive Officer of Felak Concept Group; Ifeanyi Matthew Ihebom, Managing Director of El & Matt Nigeria Ltd; and Dr Nwangwa Uzonna, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Irvin Global and Investment Group.

In philanthropy, the award recognises individuals including Romanus Ajefu, Chief Executive Officer of Deroche Ventures Ltd; Chief (Dr) Folashade Shona Aluko; Hajia Saadatu Sani Musa, Founder of Future Pathways Foundation; and Dr Aderemi Oseni, Founder of the Remi Oseni Foundation.

The 2026 honourees also include Governors Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State, Umaru Mohammed Bago of Niger State and Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State. Traditional institutions are represented by figures such as Dr Vincent Iwobi and His Royal Majesty Oba Rilwan Olawale Aremu Yekini, the Olora of Ora in Kwara State.

In the media category, recipients include Deputy Editor of Global TV, Kikelomo Adeola Okere; Chief Operating Officer of Ayekooto Reporters, Prince Tunde Ayekooto; and Chairperson of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, FCT Council, Grace Ike.

The security sector is equally prominent, with awardees including Air Vice Marshal Mikail Abdulraheem, Chairman of the Military Pensions Board, and Assistant Comptroller of Corps Attah John Onoja of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Mining Marshals, alongside other senior military and security personnel.

Other notable recipients include Deputy Governor of Borno State, Dr Umar Usman Kadafur; Secretary to the Government of Yobe State, Dr Muhammed Goje; former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company, Chief Chiedu Ugbo; and several senior public administrators and development advocates.

Eight Years of Building a Moral Archive

Organisers say the Silent Heroes Award has continued to expand its reach without the commercial trappings associated with many high-profile ceremonies.

Its enduring appeal, they argue, lies in recognising substance over publicity and contribution over prominence.

The June 27 ceremony will also feature the unveiling of Volume 4 of the Nigeria’s Silent Heroes compendium, further documenting the stories of individuals whose efforts have helped shape national progress.

Eight years after its launch, the initiative has evolved into what organisers describe as a moral archive of service, preserving the stories of Nigerians whose impact is often felt more than it is seen.

As the latest recipients prepare to be honoured in Abuja, the award once again turns the spotlight on a simple but enduring message: nations are sustained not only by those who command attention, but also by those who quietly dedicate themselves to the work of building a better society.