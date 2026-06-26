  • Friday, 26th June, 2026

‘Mathesis Analytics Making Personal Equity Practical Reality’ 

Business | 2 seconds ago

Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Mathesis Analytics, Mr. Winston Osuchukwu has explained how the company has built the infrastructure to make personal equity a practical reality. According to him the platform integrates directly with the core banking systems of financial institutions, enabling the automatic, continuous updating of an individual’s profile and score as new data is generated. 

“Critically, our architecture is not limited to a single institution: we aggregate behavioural signals across multiple relationships and enrich them with alternative data—telco usage, utility payments, and other indicators of financial character outside the formal banking system. This matters in a market where a substantial share of the economically active population remains underbanked or thin-file. To date, Mathesis has scored over 40 million individuals and enabled more than $272 million in credit disbursements across Nigeria.”

According to him, the case for Personal Equity is not merely one of borrower fairness; it is equally an argument for market efficiency.

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