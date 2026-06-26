FCMB Turns Everyday Banking into Rewards with New Mobile App

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First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has introduced a set of new features on its mobile app, led by a reward points system that turns everyday transactions into tangible benefits for customers.

With this update, FCMB shifts the focus from routine banking to value creation, giving customers a stronger reason to engage, transact, and stay within its digital ecosystem.

Speaking on the update, Divisional Head, Payments and Solutions, Oladipo Alabede said: “At FCMB, we are constantly innovating to meet the evolving needs of our customers. These features are designed to provide convenience, reward loyalty, and empower our customers to do more with their finances, right from their mobile devices.

“In line with its financial inclusion drive, FCMB has simplified account upgrades from Tier 1 to Tier 2, allowing customers to access enhanced banking services without visiting a branch. Additionally, the introduction of instant virtual card request and activation ensures customers can immediately create and use secure digital cards for online transactions.”

The Divisional Head, Personal Banking, Adetunji Lamidi, emphasised the Bank’s digital transformation journey: “These upgrades reflect our technology-driven strategy to build a smarter, more intuitive banking platform. By integrating intelligent support systems like Temi and enabling instant services such as virtual card activation, we are redefining convenience and accessibility in banking.”

The comprehensive upgrade, he said, reflects FCMB’s ongoing commitment to innovation, customer focus, and digital excellence, positioning the mobile app as a one-stop platform for seamless, rewarding, and future-ready banking.