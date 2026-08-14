Gov Yusuf Enforces Traffic Regulations in Kano

Kano state government has taken some immediate steps to address perenial traffic snarl in the state capital, Kano.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state has personally supervised traffic compliance at Kofar Fanfo Junction, in Kano metropolis where he spent over one hour ensuring motorists obeyed traffic light signals.

According to a statement issued by the Governor’s Spokesman, Sunusi Dawakin Tofa, the Governor was accompanied by the Secretary to the State Government, commissioners, and other senior government officials during the exercise aimed at restoring discipline and order on Kano roads.

Yusuf directed motorists, commercial drivers, tricycle operators, and pedestrians to strictly comply with traffic regulations, stressing that adherence to traffic lights is essential for safeguarding lives and property.

He announced that his administration is set to reposition the Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA) to effectively function as a professional traffic management agency focused on the safety of road users.

The governor said the agency would be strengthened to improve traffic control, enforce road regulations, and promote a culture of compliance across the state.

Yusuf reaffirmed his government’s commitment to creating a safer, more orderly, and efficient transportation system for the benefit of all residents.

The Governor, who expressed displeasure over the recklessness of road users and their non-compliance with the newly installed traffic lights, said such multi-billion naira infrastructure should not be underutilized.

“Traffic offenders should be closely monitored and punished by the relevant authorities to ensure that the equipment is not relegated to merely a city decoration,” Yusuf warned.