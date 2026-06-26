  • Friday, 26th June, 2026

Firm Unveils Africa’s One-stop Platform for Payments, Business Services

Business | 2 seconds ago

Dasamonie, a Nigerian and U.S.-registered fintech company, has officially launched its next-generation financial super app designed to unify personal and business banking, digital payments, business registration, and financial infrastructure within a single platform. 

The company said the app would provide instant access to Naira, US Dollar, Euro and British Pound accounts, international transfers, Visa card services, merchant payment solutions, lending, savings, expense management, and developer APIs.

Through its integration with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), entrepreneurs can also check business name availability, register companies, and receive CAC certificates within 24 hours, while automatically activating business banking services.

Speaking about the platform, Co-founder of Dasamonie, Terry Edet, said: “We aren’t just building another digital wallet; we are building the operational operating system for the modern African enterprise and consumer. By merging certified local compliance infrastructure like rapid company registration and biometric services with borderless multi-currency banking and Virtual POS systems, we are removing the friction that holds back economic velocity on the continent. Our goal is to empower an entrepreneur to move from ideation to global commerce seamlessly on a single platform.” 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.