Firm Unveils Africa’s One-stop Platform for Payments, Business Services

Dasamonie, a Nigerian and U.S.-registered fintech company, has officially launched its next-generation financial super app designed to unify personal and business banking, digital payments, business registration, and financial infrastructure within a single platform.

The company said the app would provide instant access to Naira, US Dollar, Euro and British Pound accounts, international transfers, Visa card services, merchant payment solutions, lending, savings, expense management, and developer APIs.

Through its integration with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), entrepreneurs can also check business name availability, register companies, and receive CAC certificates within 24 hours, while automatically activating business banking services.

Speaking about the platform, Co-founder of Dasamonie, Terry Edet, said: “We aren’t just building another digital wallet; we are building the operational operating system for the modern African enterprise and consumer. By merging certified local compliance infrastructure like rapid company registration and biometric services with borderless multi-currency banking and Virtual POS systems, we are removing the friction that holds back economic velocity on the continent. Our goal is to empower an entrepreneur to move from ideation to global commerce seamlessly on a single platform.”