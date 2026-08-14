Osun Poll: Police Announce 42-Hour Restriction of Movement in Osun

Linus Aleke in Abuja

As Osun voters go to the polls today to elect a governor who will drive the state’s development agenda and economic prosperity over the next four years, the Nigeria Police Force has announced a 42-hour restriction of movement from 12:00 midnight on Friday, 14 August 2026, until 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, 15 August 2026, as part of comprehensive measures to ensure the peaceful, secure and orderly conduct of the election.

The Force therefore urged the public to comply fully with the restriction and cooperate with security personnel deployed across the state, stating that only persons specifically exempted by the restriction order would be permitted to move during the period. The Police, however, was silent on the categories of persons covered by the exemption.

According to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Anietie Iniedu, the Force also reiterated the prohibition on the participation of Amotekun and other non-state security actors in election-related security operations.

The Force emphasised that only security agencies recognised and established under the Constitution and laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria are authorised to perform security and law-enforcement duties alongside the Nigeria Police Force in connection with the election.

“No non-state security group, vigilante organisation or other unauthorised body is permitted to assume or exercise the functions of a recognised security agency. Accordingly, such groups are directed to stay away from election-related security operations and refrain from any activity capable of intimidating voters, disrupting the electoral process or undermining public peace and security,” the statement said.

The Force advised political parties, candidates, supporters and other stakeholders to conduct themselves peacefully and responsibly and refrain from any act capable of causing violence or disrupting the electoral process.

CSP Anietie said the Force reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining peace, security and a level playing field for all political actors and eligible voters throughout the electoral process.

He urged the public to remain calm, law-abiding and cooperative, and to promptly report any suspicious or unlawful activity to constitutionally and legally recognised security agencies.