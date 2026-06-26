Stakeholders to Chart Growth Strategies at  ESG Summit

ESG Impact Consulting Ltd, a leading sustainability and impact advisory firm, has announced the 2026 Edition of the Nigeria ESG Sustainability Summit scheduled to hold in Lagos.

Themed: ‘Beyond Greening: Strategies for Sustainable World’, the summit reflects ESG Impact Consulting’s commitment to advancing responsible business practices and building a more inclusive, resilient economy. It aims to move conversations beyond symbolic environmental actions toward full integration of Environmental, Social, and Governance principles across public and private institutions.

As Nigeria faces climate, economic, and governance challenges, the summit will provide a platform for dialogue, collaboration, and knowledge sharing through keynote sessions, executive discussions, and networking focused on ESG adoption and sustainable development across key sectors.

CEO, ESG Impact Consulting, Desmond Esorougwue, said: “A major highlight is the Nigeria ESG Exhibition and Promotion 2026, showcasing companies, startups, and government institutions driving sustainable solutions.”