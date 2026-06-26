FCID Lagos Recovers Counterfeit Goods, Arrests Telecom Vandals, Uncovers N16.17m Pregnancy Scam

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex, Lagos, has announced major breakthroughs in its crime fighting operations, including the arrest of suspected telecommunication infrastructure vandals, the recovery of 331 cartons of allegedly counterfeit Baby Secret Cream, and the uncovering of an alleged ₦16.17 million pregnancy fraud.

Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of the FCID Annex, Lagos, Simeon U. Akpandom, disclosed the achievements during a press briefing on Thursday, covering the department’s operations between March 30 and June 25, 2026.

According to him, the command received 1,762 petitions during the period under review. Of these, 1,725 were assigned for investigation, while 56 cases have been concluded and processed in various courts. He added that INTERPOL rescued 45 victims of human trafficking, arrested four trafficking suspects, apprehended four persons on international watchlists or Red Notices, brought two suspects back to Nigeria from abroad and facilitated the repatriation of three persons.

Akpandom said one of the most significant operations led to the arrest of three suspected members of a syndicate allegedly responsible for vandalising telecommunication infrastructure across Lagos State.

He identified the suspects as Ezekiel Omoloye, 46; Olaoluwa Shuwunmi, 44; and Olaleye Kehinde, 41, who were arrested during an intelligence led operation in Ayobo, Alimosho Local Government Area, in the early hours of June 19.

Items recovered from the suspects include a locally made pistol, one live cartridge, electronic memory devices, four solar batteries, six solar modules, cable cutting equipment, ropes, two tricycles, a Toyota Camry and a Toyota Sienna bus.

The AIG said preliminary investigations indicate that the recovered items were used in vandalising telecommunication installations and other critical infrastructure across Lagos State, adding that efforts are ongoing to arrest other members of the syndicate before the suspects are charged in court.

The FCID also announced a breakthrough in an investigation into the alleged illegal importation and counterfeiting of Baby Secret Cream following a petition by Flawless Cosmetics.

Akpandom said detectives recovered 331 cartons of products branded as Baby Secret Cream from a warehouse within the Trade Fair Market area of Lagos.

He said some suspected distributors of the products had been arrested and were assisting investigators in tracing additional warehouses and the alleged mastermind, who remains at large.

In another case, the department said it uncovered an alleged pregnancy scam involving a 22 year old woman, Miss Onyekachi Winner Mmerichukwu, who was accused of obtaining ₦16.17 million from her fiancé under the pretence of pregnancy related medical expenses.

According to the police, the complainant, Mr. Olajide, alleged that the suspect falsely claimed to be pregnant and repeatedly requested money for antenatal care, medical treatment and other related expenses.

The investigation, the police said, led to the arrest of the woman and a nurse attached to a private medical facility.

Akpandom alleged that investigations revealed the pregnancy was terminated at about five months’ gestation at a medical facility in Ajah for personal reasons rather than on medical grounds.

He disclosed that both suspects have been remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre, while efforts are ongoing to arrest the medical director of the hospital, who is alleged to have participated in the illegal abortion.

Beyond operational successes, the AIG highlighted efforts to strengthen the department’s investigative capacity through specialised training, including crypto tracing and digital investigations conducted in collaboration with the United States Diplomatic Security Service, Regional Security Office and the Internal Revenue Service through the US Consulate General in Lagos.

He also said the command has embarked on several infrastructure projects, including the renovation of holding cells, installation of a solar power system and construction of new security facilities.

Akpandom reaffirmed the department’s commitment to protecting critical national infrastructure, safeguarding intellectual property rights, combating fraud and ensuring that all suspects found culpable at the conclusion of investigations are prosecuted in accordance with the law.

He urged members of the public to continue supporting the Nigeria Police Force with credible and timely information to aid crime prevention and investigation.