Athena Observatory Deploys Real-time Electoral Data System for Ekiti Poll, Signals Poll

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Athena Election Observatory (AEO) has unveiled a strengthened post-election audit system featuring near real-time result capture for the Ekiti State governorship election scheduled for Saturday, in what analysts describe as one of the most significant upgrades yet in independent electoral monitoring in Nigeria.

The initiative, driven by the Athena Centre for Policy and Leadership, comes alongside preparations to release long-awaited audit reports on the 2026 governorship elections in Ondo and Anambra states under a newly enhanced analytical framework designed to improve accuracy, speed, and evidentiary depth.

At the core of the upgrade is a redesigned data architecture that introduces stricter verification protocols, enhanced data-quality controls, and expanded analytical capacity. The system is expected to reshape how election data is captured, validated, and interpreted in the immediate aftermath of polls.

For the Ekiti election, the Observatory will deploy more than 200 trained data-entry and quality assurance personnel in a coordinated operation aimed at capturing polling unit results in near real time as they are uploaded to the Independent National Electoral Commission Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

Unlike previous audits where data capture commenced after the completion of elections, the new model allows structured real-time aggregation of results as they become publicly available—marking a shift from retrospective analysis to near-immediate electoral data tracking.

The Chancellor of the Athena Centre for Policy and Leadership, Osita Chidoka, described the development as a major step in strengthening evidence-based electoral assessment in Nigeria.

He said the credibility of elections is not determined solely by the voting process but also by the transparency and quality of post-election evidence available for scrutiny.

“The Ekiti exercise strengthens our ability to build a comprehensive evidentiary record from the earliest stages of result publication,” Chidoka said. “It lays the foundation for more timely, rigorous and structured post-election analysis.”

The Observatory stressed that the real-time capture exercise is not itself the audit, but an early-stage data aggregation process designed to support deeper forensic review after elections. Full audits will still depend on verification, reconciliation, and cross-referencing of official electoral documents.

These include BVAS accreditation data and statutory result sheets such as Forms EC8A, EC8B, EC8C, EC8D, EC8E, and EC40G. The organisation said it will also rely on additional records obtained through formal requests to electoral authorities.

All data will be processed through the Observatory’s upgraded analytical platform to assess voter accreditation trends, collation integrity, compliance with electoral guidelines, and other indicators of electoral credibility.

The AEO also confirmed that the release of its Ondo and Anambra governorship election audit reports was deliberately delayed to allow integration into the new system, ensuring consistency across all three election assessments.

According to the Observatory, the decision reflects a shift toward a unified analytical framework capable of producing comparable, data-driven insights across multiple electoral cycles.

It added that the forthcoming reports on Ondo, Anambra, and Ekiti elections will provide one of the most comprehensive comparative datasets yet produced by a non-state electoral monitoring body in Nigeria, with implications for ongoing debates on electoral reform and transparency.

Political observers say the development underscores growing reliance on technology-driven oversight mechanisms in Nigeria’s electoral process, even as questions persist over logistics, data integrity, and institutional trust in election administration.

The Independent National Electoral Commission has not issued a formal response to the Observatory’s expanded monitoring initiative.

The Ekiti governorship election is expected to serve as a critical test case for both electoral administration and the effectiveness of emerging independent audit technologies in strengthening public confidence in results management.