  • Saturday, 20th June, 2026

Again, Tinubu Extends Customs CG, Adeniyi’s Tenure, Now to Retire in Feb. 2027

Nigeria | 6 seconds ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Tinubu has granted a final six-month tenure extension to the Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi.
 As Comptroller General of Customs, Adeniyi’s first tenure extension ought to have expired on August 1, 2026.
According to a statement issued yesterday by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, the six-month extension, which would expire in February 2027, is to enable him to consolidate the implementation of the National Single Window and ensure an orderly succession in the service.


During the transition period, Adeniyi, working with the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Board, would ensure the promotion of eligible officers to the rank of Comptroller of Customs and the compulsory retirement of officers who have attained 60 years of age or have served 35 years.


Adeniyi joined the Customs Service after graduating from Obafemi Awolowo University in the late 1980s.
He rose through the ranks, becoming Deputy Comptroller in 2012, Comptroller in 2017, Assistant Comptroller General in 2020, Acting Deputy Comptroller-General in January 2023, before his appointment by President Tinubu in June 2023 as the Comptroller General.

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