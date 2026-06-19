BWI-RHA Launch: Women Empowerment Key to Nigeria’s Economic Growth, Say Stakeholders

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

Top government officials, political leaders and business executives on Thursday declared that empowering women remains one of the most effective strategies for accelerating Nigeria’s economic growth and national development.

The position was unanimously expressed at the launch of the Business Women of Influence for Renewed Hope Agenda (BWI-RHA) in Abuja, where stakeholders highlighted the critical role of women in entrepreneurship, leadership, wealth creation and nation-building.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, represented by the Chairman of the Governing Council of the Maryam Babangida National Centre for Women Development (MBNCWD), Dr. Joan Jummai Idonije, described women’s empowerment as a central pillar of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

According to her, government programmes are already impacting women across the 774 local government areas through entrepreneurship support, skills acquisition, financial inclusion initiatives and targeted interventions for vulnerable groups.

“Women empowerment is not charity; it is a strategic economic policy,” the minister said, noting that investing in women translates directly into economic growth, stronger families and more resilient communities.

Also speaking, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, said women remain indispensable partners in Nigeria’s development and economic transformation.

He noted that the initiative aligns with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks to expand economic opportunities, entrepreneurship and financial inclusion for Nigerians.

“Empowering women is an economic necessity and a strategic investment in national progress,” he stated.

Goshwe commended the promoters of the initiative for creating a platform that would strengthen mentorship, enterprise development and leadership opportunities for women across the country.

In her address, the Director-General of BWI-RHA, Dr. Ngozi Oyewole, described the organisation as a movement aimed at mobilising women to contribute meaningfully to economic growth and national development.

She explained that the platform would focus on mentoring women entrepreneurs, creating business opportunities, promoting leadership development and advocating policies that improve the welfare of women, children and vulnerable groups.

“Today, we are launching more than an organisation; we are launching a force for empowerment, enterprise and leadership,” she said.

Delivering the keynote message of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Special Needs and Equal Opportunities, Mohammed Abba Isa, the presidential aide said inclusive development remains critical to achieving sustainable national growth.

He stated that the Tinubu administration was committed to creating opportunities for women, youths, persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups through policies and programmes designed to promote economic inclusion and equal opportunities.

Isa commended BWI-RHA for supporting entrepreneurship, strengthening advocacy efforts and promoting national development, assuring the organisation of the administration’s support.

“I will personally communicate your efforts, achievements and contributions towards the realisation of the Renewed Hope Agenda to Mr. President,” he said.

Also speaking, the group’s Matron and Iyalode of Lagos, Bintu-Fatima Tinubu, urged women to take advantage of the platform to build stronger businesses, families and communities.

She stressed that women occupy strategic positions in society as entrepreneurs, professionals, caregivers and leaders, and therefore have a crucial role to play in nation-building.

“When women succeed, families prosper. When families prosper, communities grow stronger. And when communities are strengthened, nations flourish,” she said.

Tinubu also called for greater support for grassroots women, widows, persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups, saying inclusive development requires deliberate efforts to ensure that no one is left behind.

The launch attracted women entrepreneurs, government officials, political leaders, development partners and business stakeholders from across the country, who pledged support for the organisation’s vision of advancing women’s economic empowerment and promoting inclusive national development.