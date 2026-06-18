S’Africa’s Themba Zwane Slammed with Three-match Suspension 

*As Bafana face Czechia in ‘make or break’ second Group A clash tonight

Ahead of South Africa’s second Group A match against Czech Republic tonight in the ongoing 2026 World Cup, Bafana Bafana were dealt a big blow yesterday by FIFA as midfielder, Themba Zwane, was slammed with a three-match suspension following his red card in the 2-0 defeat by Mexico.

Zwane was dismissed in the 84th minute of Bafana’s Group A opener at the Azteca Stadium after a VAR review ruled he had raised his arm in an incident involving Mexico forward Roberto Alvarado. Although the 36-year-old initially protested his innocence, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee deemed the challenge to constitute serious foul play.

In its ruling, FIFA confirmed a “3-match suspension for breach under article 14 paragraph 1 e) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code,” adding that the decision remains subject to appeal. While a straight red card typically results in a one-match ban, officials opted to increase the punishment by two additional games due to the nature of the incident.

The decision means Zwane will miss South Africa’s remaining Group A fixtures against Czechia and South Korea, and could also be unavailable for a potential round of 32 clash should Bafana Bafana progress.

The incident came during a chaotic match in which South Africa were reduced to nine men. Earlier, Siphephelo Sithole was sent off for a professional foul, a decision head coach Hugo Broos accepted, though he was far less convinced by Zwane’s dismissal.

“The second (red card), we can discuss,” Broos said after the match. “It was the Mexican player who was blocking my player. It’s the position of the referee, and we have to accept it also, but I don’t think it was a red. It was too soft to give that as a red card.”

Mexico also ended the match with 10 men after Cesar Montes was dismissed in stoppage time, but by then the damage had already been done to South Africa’s opening campaign.

Zwane, who earned his first FIFA World Cup appearance in the fixture, now faces the prospect of watching the rest of the group stage from the stands as Bafana attempt to revive their tournament hopes against Czechia in Atlanta on Thursday, followed by a clash with South Korea on 24 June.

Tonight, so much will be as stake as both teams battle for the three points at stake. Bafana in particular need this game to avoid going back home early. The Czech too lost their opening game to a South Korea and will be hoping to take all three points to stay on course to progressing to the Round of 32.