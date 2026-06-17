Journalists Forum Call for Rescue of Ariko Worshippers, Others Abducted in Southern Kaduna

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja



The Southern Kaduna Journalists Forum (SKJF) has called on the Kaduna State Government and security agencies to intensify efforts to rescue worshippers abducted during Easter celebrations in Ariko Village, Kachia Local Government Area.

This is contained in a communique signed by the forum’s Chairman, Ango Bally, at the end of its congress, where the congress also reviewed issues affecting the region and the general state of the association.

The Journalists’ Forum said that the insecurity was disrupting farming and commercial activities, thereby threatening livelihoods and slowing socio-economic development in affected communities.

According to the communiqué, also signed by Bosan Yakusak and Israel Bulus, Chairman and Secretary of the Communique Drafting Committee, respectively, reported that some communities were “negotiating with bandits for survival, reflecting growing desperation among residents.”

The forum said that the development underscored the need for stronger government intervention and improved security measures across the region. It called for increased security presence in vulnerable communities through additional operational bases and closer collaboration among security agencies, traditional rulers, religious leaders, and recognised vigilante groups.

The congress also advocated strengthened intelligence gathering and effective early-warning mechanisms to prevent attacks and improve community safety.

The forum urged security agencies to ensure the arrest and prosecution of kidnappers and their sponsors.

“Justice is necessary to deter criminality and restore public confidence in state institutions,” Bally stated.

SKJF reaffirmed its commitment to ethical and responsible journalism, urging media practitioners to prioritise accuracy, verification and fact-checking in reporting security issues.

It said that credible reporting remains essential to informing the public without escalating tensions or spreading misinformation.

The forum added that restoring security would revive agricultural production, boost commercial activities, and improve investor confidence in Southern Kaduna.

It stressed that sustained rescue efforts and visible security improvements were critical to rebuilding public trust in the government’s ability to protect lives and property.

Meanwhile, SKJF commended the state Governor, Uba Sani, for his inclusive approach to governance and engagement with diverse stakeholders across Kaduna State, calling for sustained efforts to strengthen security and promote development in communities across Southern Kaduna.

The Forum noted that Governor Sani’s style of governance has encouraged broader participation in public affairs and fostered dialogue among various segments of the state, urging him to sustain the approach in the interest of peace, unity and development, blueprint.ng reports.

While acknowledging ongoing efforts by security agencies and government authorities, the Forum appealed for intensified measures to address security challenges affecting some communities in Southern Kaduna.

Members stressed the need for sustained collaboration among security agencies, traditional rulers, religious leaders, community associations and legally recognised vigilante groups to improve intelligence gathering and strengthen community-based security mechanisms.

The Congress also advocated the establishment of additional security forma

tions and operational bases in vulnerable areas to improve response time and enhance the protection of lives and property.

According to the communiqué, greater synergy among stakeholders remains critical to consolidating gains already recorded in the fight against insecurity.