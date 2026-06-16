Terrorism: Court Sentences Female Arms Courier Arested By DSS to Death By Hanging

A Federal High Court in Katsina State has sentenced a female arms courier to death by hanging after the Department of State Services (DSS) successfully prosecuted her for conspiracy to commit, aid and abet terrorism, the second death sentence secured by the DSS in June.

The convict, Hauwa’u Mukhtar, was arrested by the DSS on September 16, 2023, at Jibia Motor Park, Katsina State, while attempting to transport 438 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition to one Ado, a notorious bandit kingpin operating in Dunburum Forest, Zamfara State.

Security sources revealed that the DSS filed a two-count charge against Hauwa’u Mukhtar before High Court No. 3, Katsina, presided over by Justice A. B. Bawale.

After evaluating the totality of evidence, witness testimonies, tendered exhibits and final addresses of both prosecution and defence counsel, the court held that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt, finding Mukhtar guilty on both counts.

The judge subsequently sentenced the convict to death by hanging in accordance with the provisions of the Penal Code Law of Katsina State, 2021.

A source described the successful prosecution as a significant milestone for DSS.

“The successful prosecution is a significant milestone for the DSS, demonstrating its capacity to not only intercept criminal actors but to follow through with decisive legal action that results in landmark convictions,” the source stated.

The conviction comes barely two weeks after a Federal High Court in Abuja, on June 3, sentenced four men arrested by the DSS to death by hanging for their roles in the June 5, 2022, terror attack on St Francis Catholic, Owo, Ondo State, which claimed over 40 lives.

It could be recalled that about a month ago, a Federal High Court in Abuja convicted and sentenced one Halima Haliru Umar to 20 years imprisonment for unlawful possession of 302 rounds of AK-47 live ammunition and attempting to provide support for acts of terrorism, marking the second conviction of a female arms courier secured by the DSS this year.