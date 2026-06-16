Deregistration of ADC, Others: Group Calls on NJC to Probe, Sanction Justice Lifu over Alleged Disregard of Appellate Court’s Order 

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has been called upon to investigate Justice Peter Lifu over his delivery of a judgment in a matter that the Court of Appeal has been seized of.

The call is predicated on the negative impact of such alleged disregard of hierarchy of court on the judiciary and democracy as the nation approaches the 2027 general election.

Justice Lifu had on Monday ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deregister five political parties, over their alleged breach of Section 225(A) of the Constitution.

He was said to have delivered the judgment against an order of stay of proceedings issued on May 22, by the Abuja division of the Court of Appeal.

The decision of the judge has come under heavy criticism, with many accusing him of undermining democracy.

Reacting, a civil society group under the platform of Tap Initiative for FOR Citizens’ Development, on Tuesday called on the leadership of the judiciary to commence immediate investigation of Justice Lifu in relation to the judgment.

The group, in a statement signed by its Executive Director, Mbasekei Martin Obono, is requesting the NJC to among others, “Determine whether the decision was delivered in disregard of pending appellate proceedings and a subsisting order of stay;

“Examine possible breaches of the judicial code of conduct; take appropriate disciplinary action if misconduct is established; and reaffirm the authority of appellate courts and the supremacy of due process within the judiciary.”

The group recalled that the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has consistently emphasized the need for accountability, discipline, and ethical conduct within the judiciary.

While disclosing that they have formally submitted a petition to the CJN in her capacity as Chairman of the National Judicial Council (NJC), seeking the investigation and possible disciplinary action against Justice Lifu, Tap Initiative pointed out that the petition presents an opportunity to further reinforce those principles and demonstrate that judicial independence is not incompatible with accountability.

“Tap Initiative expresses grave concern that at the time the said judgment was delivered, there were subsisting appellate proceedings before the Court of Appeal in respect of the same subject matter in Appeal No. CA/ABJ/CV/569/2026. Furthermore, the Court of Appeal had issued an Enrolment Order expressly granting a stay of proceedings in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/2637/2025, being the very proceedings in which the Federal High Court subsequently proceeded to deliver judgment.

“This development raises profound constitutional and procedural concerns, as it appears that a valid order of stay and active appellate proceedings were in force at the material time. If established, this situation would constitute a serious affront to the doctrine of judicial hierarchy and the supervisory jurisdiction of the Court of Appeal within Nigeria’s constitutional order.

“Tap Initiative emphasizes that the integrity of Nigeria’s justice system depends fundamentally on strict adherence to judicial hierarchy, procedural discipline, and respect for appellate authority. Any deviation from these principles risks creating conflicting judicial outcomes, eroding legal certainty, and undermining public confidence in the courts,” he said.

Stressing that the judiciary remains the last hope of the common citizen, the group argued that the judiciary’s legitimacy is sustained not only by constitutional authority but by unwavering public confidence in its fairness, discipline and respect for the rule of law.

It accordingly called on the NJC to treat the matter with the urgency and seriousness it deserves in the interest of justice, democracy and national stability.