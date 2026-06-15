Nnaji Denies Evading Authorities, Challenges Media Report

Abuja

Former Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji, has denied allegations contained in a recent Premium Times publication suggesting that a court ordered his arrest, insisting that he is neither in hiding nor evading law enforcement authorities.

In a statement issued on Monday by his spokesperson, Dr. Robert Ngwu, Nnaji’s camp described the report as inaccurate and maintained that the former minister remains accessible to public authorities.

“Chief Nnaji is not in hiding and has never evaded any law enforcement agency,” the statement said.

According to the statement, Nnaji has resided at his Asokoro home in Abuja for nearly two decades, while his residence in Independence Layout, Enugu, has been publicly known since 1990.

“As a former Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, his residence in Asokoro, Abuja, where he has lived for nearly two decades, is well known to public authorities,” the statement noted, adding that his visibility and accessibility over the years earned him the nickname “Nwakaibie.”

The statement further asserted that neither Nnaji nor his legal team, led by Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), has received any invitation, summons, warrant, or correspondence from the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

“We further wish to make it abundantly clear that neither Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji nor his legal team has received any invitation, summons, warrant, or correspondence whatsoever from the ICPC,” the spokesperson stated.

Nnaji’s representatives also drew attention to an ongoing matter before the Federal High Court in Abuja, identified as Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1909/2025. According to the statement, the former minister personally instituted the action to seek judicial clarification regarding issues surrounding his academic records and to obtain the release of his academic transcript.

“Contrary to the narrative being promoted, Chief Nnaji was not dragged before the courts. He voluntarily approached the judiciary as the Applicant and Plaintiff,” the statement said.

The spokesperson explained that the case remains pending before the court and has not yet been determined.

The statement also argued that the latest publication should be viewed within what it described as an unusually sustained media focus on the former minister.

“Since October 2025, Premium Times has published numerous reports concerning his resignation, legal matters, political activities, and governorship aspirations,” the statement alleged.

Ngwu further claimed that Nnaji’s representatives had previously responded to inquiries regarding reports of an alleged ICPC “manhunt” and had requested evidence to substantiate the claim.

“Yet Premium Times misinformed readers that no response had been received,” the statement asserted.

Reaffirming Nnaji’s commitment to due process and the rule of law, the spokesperson expressed confidence that ongoing legal proceedings would establish the facts.

“Chief Nnaji remains committed to due process, transparency, and the rule of law. He remains confident that facts; not sensational headlines will ultimately prevail. As our people say, “Ezi Okwu Ga-Apụta ife” the truth will always come to light,” the statement said.

The statement also suggested that the controversy should be understood within the context of the prevailing political environment, alleging efforts to pressure and discredit the former minister.

“No amount of media pressure, political intimidation, or orchestrated misinformation will deter, derail, or discourage Chief Uche Nnaji,” the spokesperson stated.

The statement concluded with an appeal for restraint and patience as legal processes continue.

“We therefore urge the public to remain calm, await verified facts, and allow the courts, not media headlines to determine the issues before them,” it said.

The allegations and counterclaims remain matters of public interest, while the relevant court proceedings continue before the Federal High Court.